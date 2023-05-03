With a flurry of offense and a no-hitter by Alex Ainsworth, Catholic High breezed past John Curtis Christian 10-0 in a run-rule game Wednesday night to open its Division I select best-of-three quarterfinal series.
The top-seeded Bears (35-2) scored four runs in the second inning on four hits, then added six more in the third on another four hits. The game ended after five innings via the 10-run rule.
Sophomore leadoff hitter Noah Lewis led the way at the plate, recording a single, a double and a triple in all three of his at-bats and driving in five runs along the way in the game played at Catholic.
The No. 9 Patriots (19-9-1) struggled against Ainsworth. The senior Tulane commitment tossed his first prep no-hitter. He struck out three Curtis hitters and allowed only three more to reach base.
“(Ainsworth) was awesome,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “He’s been doing that all year for us. He’s a guy you want on the mound when you want to set the tone for a series like this. Real proud of him tonight.”
In the second inning, Jack Ruckert’s sacrifice fly scored the first Catholic run. Brooks Wright plated the second with a dribbling infield single over third base. And Lewis brought the next two home with a line drive single, placed perfectly into the gap in left-center field.
“(Lewis) is an animal,” Bass said. “Since he’s got the nod in the lineup about halfway through, he hasn’t looked back. He’s an explosive, tough kid, a sophomore with a bright, bright future.”
Lewis’ three-RBI triple highlighted the third inning. It was a line drive that dropped into shallow right field, inches inside the boundary. Ruckert added a run with a line-drive double into right field. Wright and Clayton Pourciau took care of the other two runs with a pair of base hits.
“I thought our approach was pretty good,” Curtis coach Jeff Curtis said. “I thought we hit some balls hard. We just hit it right at them. We had a few too many pop-ups also, we’ve got to eliminate the easy pop-ups.
“(Catholic’s) not ranked in the top-five in the nation for anything. They got talent all through their lineup and on the mound. Absolutely, I expected them to be everything as advertised.”
Catholic will host Game 2 of the series at 6 p.m. Thursday. With a win, the Bears will punch their ticket to the semifinals at the LHSAA state baseball tournament in Sulphur next week. John Curtis must win to keep its season alive.