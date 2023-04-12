There is more to Thursday’s high school sports schedule for Baton Rouge than just baseball.
The LHSAA is set to release its softball playoff pairings for all 10 divisions on Thursday. Also, Catholic High hosts 13 teams for its annual Grizzly Relays.
There is no timetable for the release of softball playoff pairings. The LHSAA calculates its final power ratings after Wednesday’s games. Schools are given a chance to challenge possible errors in their record/rating before the pairings are released to the public.
Meanwhile at Catholic, field events begin at 3:30 p.m.with running events set to start at 5:30 p.m. The 4x800-meter relay is contested at 4 p.m. in what will be among the area’s last regular-season track meets.
“I think we’ve got a good group of teams and competitors,” Catholic coach Sean Brady said. “Some coaches are bringing their whole team and others have specific individuals entered.
“This is is big meet for us in terms of relays. We’ll get one last look before we set those relays for our district meet next week.”
Teams entered include Brother Martin, Brusly, Denham Springs, Episcopal, Dutchtown, Live Oak, Parkview Baptist, St. Joseph’s Academy and Woodlawn.