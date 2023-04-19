Behind a strong outing from pitcher Ana-Grace Garcia, St. Joseph’s Academy defeated Mount Carmel Academy 6-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the LHSAA Division I select softball playoffs at St. Joseph's.
Garcia, a junior Southeastern Louisiana commitment, struck out 15 Cubs batters in a complete-game effort Wednesday evening, allowing only one hit, one earned run and three walks.
No. 9 Mount Carmel’s lone hit, a Chloe Krey home run over the left-field fence, arrived in the second inning. After that, the No. 8 Redstickers retired 17 of the next 22 batters they faced.
St. Joseph’s coach Amanda Henley said Garcia can throw a wide array of pitches — a curveball, a rise ball and a change-up. But her plan against the Cubs was to attack the zone with fastballs inside.
“The fastball inside worked well based on what we knew about this team,” Henley said. “We kind of played to her strengths, and then she was dialed in. She got ahead of her hitters, and that’s a big part of what we’ve been working toward.”
Mount Carmel’s best chance to cut into the deficit came in the fifth inning. With two outs and the top of the order due up, the Cubs had the bases loaded. But the Redtsickers secured leadoff hitter Bailey Nelson’s line drive into center field. If Nelson's drive had dropped a touch sooner, or if it had sailed a foot to the right or a foot to the left, Mount Carmel would’ve scored at least two runs.
Instead, the Cubs couldn’t find enough success at the plate. Garcia was simply too dominant in the circle.
“(Garcia) spins it,” Mount Carmel coach Curtis Matthews said. “We knew coming in that she could spin the ball. We knew that some of her off-speed spins could get you. We tried to have a plan to come after it. It didn’t work. We swung at some bad pitches.
"We've got to find ways to hit a pitcher like that if we want to be a good team.”
Leadoff hitter Cinclaire Simpson drove in St. Joseph’s first run with her second-inning hit into shallow left field. And eight-hole hitter Molly Ashworth built the Redstickers' lead with two key hits.
The first, a third-inning single into shallow center field, broke a 1-1 tie and allowed three Redstickers to touch home, two off her hit and one on a throwing error. Then the second, Ashworth’s RBI double to the left-field wall, gave St. Joseph’s another run in the fifth inning.
Avery Parks also chipped in some offense. The SJA cleanup hitter went 2 of 4 at the plate, recording a double in the first inning and a single in the third.
But the star of the show was Garcia, who protected St. Joseph’s lead for four innings.
“Our pitcher threw a phenomenal game,” Henley said. “We had some hits there that fell in for us. It might not have been the greatest contact, but it fell in for us. And a hit is a hit. And we did our job on the bases. (Garcia) kept us in here very well.”