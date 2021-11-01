It is go time for the LHSAA in more ways than one this week.
Along with releasing its playoff volleyball Monday and its football playoffs pairings Sunday, something very important is wedged in the middle.
The first classification meeting is set for 3 p.m. Wednesday at the LHSAA office. It has been three years since the LHSAA reclassified its schools based on enrollment figures.
A pandemic and two hurricanes that damaged Lake Charles area schools, which displaced hundreds of students, made reclassification a year ago unpractical.
Plenty is riding on the process for many schools. Based on the enrollment figures and projected classification placements the LHSAA released last week the possibilities are intriguing.
Wednesday’s first meeting should reveal which schools are opting to play up in class. Appeals on enrollment numbers submitted incorrectly will be heard. Lines for where the classes will fall also will be drawn.
The biggest news statewide is that traditional Class 4A football power Karr moves up to Class 5A. Also of note, Shaw will play in Class 4A and not opt to move up to 5A and the Catholic League.
If Karr joins the Catholic League, it would be a game-changer.
In Baton Rouge, the news is more provincial. There are key changes to note — like McKinley dropping from 5A to 4A and Liberty going up to 5A.
That is a one-for-one shift, but there is an underlying current. Athletic directors at two schools told me they plan to pursue a 5A districting plan that puts Ascension and Livingston Parish teams together, leaving all East Baton Rouge teams in a league of their own.
Class 4A also welcomes two teams from Class 3A, Brusly and West Feliciana, along with McKinley. Could there be two local 4A districts again?
Another swap to note is Port Allen moving back up to 3A for the first time in several years with Baker, once a 5A school dropping to 2A. The chance for the area’s to existing 1A districts to be combined into one also exists.
As you can see, major action also happens off the fields/courts.
Jersey days
Under Armour all american game jersey presentations for St. James wide receiver Shazz Preston and University High defensive back Austin Ausberry are this week.
A ceremony for Preston is set for 10:25 a.m. Wednesday in the school’s auditorium. Ausberry’s ceremony is scheduled for Thursday in conjunction with the Cubs’ homecoming pep rally.
Regional cross country
The Class 5A, Region II cross country meet is set for 8 a.m. Saturday at Highland Road Park and features teams from Baton Rouge’s District 4-5A and 5-5A, along with the northshore-based 6-5A.
The three-mile girls race is at 8 a.m and the three-mile boys race is set for 8:40 a.m. The top eight teams and top 25 individuals qualify for the LHSAA meet Nov. 15-16 at Northwestern State in Natchitoches.
Prep notables
• West Feliciana setter Sarah Smith recorded her 1,000th career assist during the final week of the regular season.
• Hannah Linebaugh became the first Denham Springs girls runner to crack the 19-minute three-mile barrier. She placed seventh at Saturday’s Metro Cross Country meet in 18 minutes, 35 seconds.