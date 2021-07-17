Former Live Oak High catcher Blaise Priester is awfully good at hitting fastballs. But last week, Priester got a changeup when he was not selected in the Major League Baseball Draft.
However, Priester responded with an awfully impressive curve on Saturday. He announced via Twitter plans to sign with LSU. Priester signed with Mississippi-based Meridian Community College last fall.
“I would like to thank coach Sudduth and Meridian CC for the opportunity,” Priester said on Twitter. “But after a lot prayers and talking with my family and coaches, I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career as an LSU Tiger.”
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Priester becomes the latest player to join an LSU roster that seems to evolve daily with incoming and exiting transfers as new head coach Jay Johnson settles in.
As a senior, Priester led the Eagles to a No. 3 playoff seeding in Class 5A with a .426 batting average. He had 10 home runs, eight doubles, six triples and 44 RBI while batting leadoff.
Priester also threw up 12 of 22 baserunners. He was the All-Metro MVP for Class 5A-4A and also earned Class 5A all-state honors.
Prior to the MLB Draft, Priester was listed among the top 200 prospects by multiple scouting services. Now he joins former Zachary standout Alex Milazzo in LSU’s stable of catchers.