Marc Brown knows the exhilaration that goes with playing and winning an LHSAA football title at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Brown was the offensive coordinator when Livonia won a Class 3A title in 2014. He is now head coach of a White Castle team that is two wins away from a title game that will now be played in Natchitoches.

And yes, Brown is OK with the COVID-19-related venue change that moved the annual LHSAA Prep Classic to Northwestern State’s Turpin Stadium.

The LHSAA executive committee approved the move during a zoom meeting Tuesday amid concerns about attendance limits and potential financial issues. The move for 2020 only, with the expectation of a return to the Superdome in 2021, said LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine.

“Look, there is nothing in the world like the experience of playing in the Superdome. … I know first-hand how it feels,” Brown said. “Would I love to take a team there again? Absolutely.

“But when you get a chance to play in a championship game, you have got to be willing to go wherever the game is played. This year the games will be in Natchitoches. Plain and simple."

The move marks only the second time since the Prep Classic began in 1981 that it has not been played at the Superdome. In 2005, the Superdome was damaged by Hurricane Katrina and the event was moved to Shreveport’s Independence Stadium for one year.

Brusly principal Walt Lemoine said concerns over the potential of added COVID-19 attendance limits should cases in the New Orleans area rise was a key factor in the decision. He said the desire to maintain a format that allows for five nonselect and four select games to be played at one site was pivotal too.

“Moving so teams play in one location was a big part of it,” Lemoine said.

Based on Natchitoches’ lower COVID-19 positivity rate than some other areas, Bonine told the media that the expectation is to have 4,250 tickets available at 25 percent occupancy at Northwestern's stadium for each game.

Catholic football coach Gabe Fertitta said he expects the LHSAA and Northwestern to put on a quality event.

“Look, I thought we had a great atmosphere playing our (Division I) game at Yulman Stadium last year,” Fertitta said. “It’s a point I’ve argued back and forth about. There is no reason to think that Northwestern and the LHSAA won’t do a wonderful job.

“It’s like I’ve said, it should not matter where the game is played. If it’s played on the moon, you’ve got to be ready.”