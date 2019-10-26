What is the difference between potential and performance? Sometimes, all it takes is an opportunity.
Madison Prep proved that point with its 33-0 victory over third-ranked University High Friday night. Though it was a game that matched two top 10 teams from Class 3A, plenty of people expected the Cubs to prevail over the No. 6 Chargers in the District 7-3A game.
Expectations are a funny thing. Some teams exceed them, while others fall victim to them on every level of sports. Understanding the difference between the two and what it can mean on the high school may be the toughest of all.
Fans of other top local teams may want to keep this point in mind as the final two weeks of the football regular season play out.
Sure, the victory is a huge shot in the arm for a Madison Prep program that has slowly gained its footing in Class 3A after finishing as the Class 2A runner-up in 2016.
You know that old saying about the third time being the charm? It applies here because this is MPA’s third 3A season. Perhaps the biggest thing the Chargers did had nothing to do defense or touchdowns.
Instead of looking at this U-High team like the reincarnation of the 1972 Miami Dolphins — or at the very least a team that won 27 straight games from 2017-19 — Madison Prep did not beat itself mentally before the first snap. The Chargers played their game.
Yes, this is a game that can benefit both teams as the regular-season ends and playoffs begin. There is added confidence for Madison Prep after its first win over U-High. And for the Cubs, there is a reminder to take each game and snap individually. Instead of playing like the favorite, play like an underdog.
Of course, Madison Prep was not the only District 7-3A team to pull off a surprising shutout. Brusly’s 17-0 win over Parkview Baptist the first 7-3A win for the Panthers.
It has been an up-and-down year for Brusly. But again, the possibilities for success were there. Just like they are for so many other teams. The win should also boost Brusly in the LHSAA’s power ratings. The Panthers were No. 32 — the last spot in — in the unofficial power ratings for Class 3A on Oct. 21.
A triple threat?
Ascension Catholic (7-0) continues to dominate. A 37-0 win over East Iberville in Week 8 is the latest impressive effort by the second-ranked Bulldogs, who have been the LHSAA’s Division IV select runners-up the last two seasons.
ACHS appears to have District 7-1A well in hand. Another traditional power, Southern Lab (4-3), is doing likewise in District 6-1A, going into its Thursday game with Central Private.
But the BR area’s Division IV select playoff contingent figures to have another district champion, Catholic-Pointe Coupee (6-2) of 5-1A. Ironically, the Hornets beat the top team in the Division IV power ratings, Opelousas Catholic, 44-10 in Week 7.
Though they are currently No. 7 in Division IV power ratings, the Hornets can win a district title. Confusing? Yes, but teams get award patches for district titles, not power ratings. Just a random thought to consider.
Both sides now
Two weeks from now, the LHSAA will release its football playoff pairings for its five nonselect classes and four select divisions. The LHSAA has adjusted its schedule for the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic to two days, Dec. 13-14, at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
What about the select schools? In accordance with what was passed by member principals approved in January, select schools in all four divisions will play the title games at the site of highest seeded team.
The formation of the Louisiana Select Association did not lead to combined venues or college sites as those schools hoped for, since the LSA is not recognized by the LHSAA.
My hope is for the best possible outcome and experience for all involved.