Stories about domineering parents and pampered athletes who are not team players grab plenty of attention these days. They often overshadow athletes who are in high school sports for the right reasons.
Which is why the story of Dutchtown soccer player Riley Spillers is enough to give me chills. The 10th-seeded Griffins are set to play top-seeded Catholic High in the Division I boys soccer final on Thursday.
Spillers is one of the reasons why. But not for the reasons you think. He does not have a gaudy number of goals and will not make an all-state team.
Spillers is that guy — a senior reserve who waited his turn. He did what coach Marcus Dyer asked in the quarterfinals and semifinals to help Dutchtown advance to the soccer finals for the first time in school history.
“When a guy went down (with cramps), I knew I might go in,” Spillers said of the Griffins’ quarterfinal win over Jesuit. “We had to keep up the intensity. You put your body in between the other team and the goal. That was all I focused on. I played as hard as I could.”
Spillers turned in a similar performance, again coming off the bench, when needed in a semifinal win over St. Paul’s.
Soccer is a way of life for many players, but not Spillers. He turned to soccer at age 13 after realizing the other “football” was not for him.
Spillers was primarily a junior varsity player until this season. He has no aspirations to play college soccer. He plans to take classes at River Parishes Community College to prepare for a job at a local plant.
“This group of seniors were freshmen when I took over. One of the things I stress is being a program, not just a team that has a few good players and then rebuilds,” Dyer said. “It’s not just about talent. It’s about having the mental and physical toughness to stay with the other top teams.
“What he (Spillers) has done in the last two matches illustrates how unselfish this team has been. They believe in us as a team and in each other.”
Isn’t that the way we have always heard it should be in high school sports? I think so. And so does Spillers.
“We get to play for a state championship in my final game,” he said. “That’s awesome.”
From Glen Oaks to Texans
Ted White, a star quarterback at Glen Oaks in the 1990s, has been hired as the quarterbacks coach for the Houston Texans.
White was a record-setting QB at Howard and went on to play in the CFL and NFL Europe. He also was an offensive coordinator at Grambling and has coached at Howard, Texas Southern, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Prairie View.