Just over two weeks ago when Catholic High visited Dutchtown, they were two of the top Division I teams playing a regular-season finale with an eye toward starting a run in the LHSAA playoffs.
The Bears added some final polish to their resume’ as the No. 1 seed with a 3-0 victory in that game over the Griffins, who earned a No. 9 seed.
Eighteen days later the teams are back at Dutchtown’s Griffin Stadium, but the stage is far greater when the Bears (14-2-0) visit the Griffins (13-7-2) in Tuesday’s 2 p.m. Division I quarterfinal match, pending a weather-related change that would not be made until Tuesday morning.
The winner advances to the semifinals for the second consecutive season, where the Catholic-Dutchtown survivor meets No. 4 Byrd. Catholic would host Byrd, while Dutchtown would have to travel to Shreveport.
“We have all the respect for Dutchtown,” Catholic coach Jonathan Brunet said. “They’re a very good program, tons of good players. It’s going to be extremely difficult, but we’re excited and ready to play.”
Both teams have followed similar paths in the playoffs, opening with mercy-rule victories followed by one-goal regional victories.
Jaxson Stovall assisted Ayden Rawashdeh for a goal in the 61st minute and goalie Josh Barrow made it stand up in a 1-0 shutout at No. 8 Sulphur.
For Dutchtown, another opportunity to face Catholic represents a third straight trip to at least the quarterfinal round after the program ended a nine-year semifinal drought in last year’s 4-3 loss to eventual state champion St. Paul’s.
“It’s been a good feeling to get this program to where we’re getting comfortable being in the later rounds of the playoffs,” Dutchtown coach Marcus Dyer said. “Now it’s a mindset of our program and with our players that we’re going to make it to at least the quarterfinals and after that, get as far as we can.”
Dyer believes the familiarity of having faced Catholic, along with the adjustments that are forthcoming, will benefit the Griffins who trailed 1-0 in the Jan. 29 meeting when the Bears put the match away with two goals in the last 25 minutes.
“Our boys will be a little more prepared mentally as to what to expect, how the game might go and how to adjust,” Dyer said. “I think they’ll be more confident as a team that they can handle it, and also be a little more relaxed since they’ve seen them once.”
Leading scorer Blake Cook, who has 17 goals to lead Catholic, scored his team’s first two goals in the win over Dutchtown, while Alex Leonard has 12 goals and Cameron Rome 6.
Cook also scored a goal in the Bears’ 2-1 regional win over No. 16 Alexandria, a contest that also featured a goal from Buster Couhig, whose two goals in his team’s opening-round victory over Thibodaux were his first of the year after missing the regular season with an injury.
“Dutchtown was a good experience,” Brunet said. “It’s a very tough to play there, especially with the way we want to play. They’re a very good team. That score’s irrelevant (3-0 win) to Tuesday. They’ve got good players. They’re a good team.”