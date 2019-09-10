University High showed it knows how to close Tuesday night when it visited Lee Magnet for a nondistrict volleyball match.
The Cubs pulled away from the Patriots after close starts in each set, and went on to post a 3-0 win by scores of 25-22, 25-16 and 25-21.
U-High (6-2) lost a defensive specialist and two outside hitters from last year’s team that advanced to the Division IV championship game, but were steadied by a pair of returning all-district performers — libero Taylor Bush and setter Maggie Segar.
Segar, who had 21 assists, helped set up hitters Elise Doomes and Colleen Temple, who finished with eight kills apiece. Bush had a team-high 12 digs.
“Maggie is a smart player and really knows where to put the ball,” U-High coach Bonita Johnson said. “She always knows where she is on the court.”
Lee (5-2) is also looking to replace three key players from its squad that advanced to last season’s Division II quarterfinals. Trenity Lundy led the Patriots with 18 digs while Jordan Coates had eight kills. Trinity Bell pitched in with seven kills and four blocks, and Chassidy Robertson added five kills and three blocks.
"U-High is just a tough team,” Lee coach Michelle Haynes said. “We got out of sync a little, and lost focus on what we needed to do.”
In the first set, Doomes had three kills while Temple had a kill and a block as U-High built a 19-7 lead. After a block by Coates, the Lee began to turn things around. Bell, Coates and Amari Spooner all had kills as the Patriots won 11 of the next 14 points.
An ace by bell helped Lee get within 22-21 before U-High regained control with blocks by Jada Latore and Temple. Doomes’ kill closed out the 25-22 win for the Cubs.
The second set was tied 13-13, but U-High responded by winning nine consecutive points, a run that included eight points on Nadia Pereira’s serve. Lee could get no closer than seven points as U-High won 25-16.
The third set was tied 15-15 before U-High built a 23-21 lead. The Cubs picked up their final two points on a Lee service error and a fault for being in the net.
“The girls are working really hard,” Haynes said. “We need to find that chemistry that we are desperately missing right now. Once that comes we’re going to be OK.”