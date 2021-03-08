LAKE CHARLES — Defense wins championships is one of the oldest sports cliches around. Family Christian Academy illustrated how well it works in the semifinals.
The second-seeded Flames forced 31 turnovers in a 47-34 victory over No. 3 Episcopal School of Acadiana in a Division V semifinal that helped open the LHSAA Boys Basketball tournament Monday at Burton Coliseum.
“I told them since we were not comfortable with the court and did not know these goals, we had to play defense,” FCA coach Stefson Arnold said. “That is our pride and joy. We play fast, we play hard and try to get transition buckets.”
Tim Carmel scored a game-high 16 points for the Flames (27-13), who advance to play top-seeded Jehovah-Jireh (19-14), a District 7-C rival, in the Division V final set for noon Thursday at Burton. Carmel hit 6 of 10 shots from the field with two 3-pointers.
AJ Mercier and Tyler Flugence each added nine points for FCA, which made its first LHSAA tourney appearance since 2010. Luke Legoullon finished with 10 points and seven rebounds for the Falcons (18-12).
Despite having issues adjusting to the arena goals, the Flames started hot and led 9-0 until the closing seconds of the first quarter, thanks to four points by Mercier and a 3-pointer by Carmel.
“Warming up, I really wasn’t feeling my shot. When the game started, I got open looks, but I wasn’t taking them,” Carmel said. “When it (first 3-pointer) fell, I was shocked.
Alex Koval’s jumper in the lane with four seconds left put the Falcons on the board. FCA was never able to stretch its lead to double figures in the second quarter.
Another 3-pointer by Carmel made it an eight-point game with 3:12 to go. The Falcons scored the five of the final seven points. A short jumper by ESA’s Peyton Bourgeois with 1:06 to go in the half that made it a 19-14.
“We battled back in the second quarter, but turnovers just bit us in the butt,” ESA coach Jason Fatheree said. “It wasn’t for lack of effort. Their defense was just all over the place. Everywhere we went they were there, and they had two or three people there."
Family Christian got a double-digit lead in the third quarter with Flugence scoring six of his team’s 16 points.
Legoullon opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer, which cut FCA’s lead to 10 points, at 35-25. The Flames scored twice to push their lead back to 14 and were not threatened again.
“This was our goal to make it this far and have one more game,” Flugence said.