St. Joseph’s Academy is Louisiana’s top-ranked girls cross country team in all classifications. The Redstickers are always hard to beat, with a string of LHSAA Class 5A titles to prove that point.
But SJA took things to another level Saturday by claiming the first six places to win Baton Rouge's Metro Meet title at Highland Road Park. It is the first time the Redstickers have won the regular season ending Metro race with a perfect score of 15 points. Episcopal (71) and St. Michael (133) were next.
SJA went one better than placing its five scoring runners in the top spot by getting the top six and placed all seven runners in the top 15. Maddie Gardiner rebounded from a recent bout with pneumonia to win the three-mile girls race in 17 minutes, 47 seconds.
“This has been a long time coming … it’s my best time over the last two years,” Gardiner said. “Because I have been sick, there wasn’t any pressure. Once the race started, I felt good and just kept going.”
Catholic, ranked second in the latest statewide poll and also a defending 5A champion, won the boys title with 32 points. St. Michael (107) and Zachary (128) completed the top three.
There were some surprises in each race. Zachary’s Caleb Ackman won for the second time at Highland this season, with a three-mile time of 15:11, edging Catholic’s Daniel Sullivan (15:14).
The fact that 11 of the top 12 boys runners finished the race in under 16 minutes was due in part to cooler temperatures and a dry course.
“It was a great day to race and I felt good, so I just went for it,” Ackman said. “I knew all along that Daniel was right behind me and I had to go as hard as I could.”
Grace Rennhoff placed second for SJA in 18:04. At the mile mark of the girls race, Episcopal seventh-grader Lucy Cramer was in the lead. The 12-year-old, who moved up to compete for the varsity earlier this month, wound up finishing sixth in 18:29. Based on LHSAA configuration, seventh-graders are eligible to run for the Knights.
“This was something,” SJA coach Mark LaHaye said. “We came in with an idea of how we would run, but they flipped the script and we had a lot of PRs (personal records). And I am so happy for Maddie Kate.”
Catholic coach Pete Boudreaux said the Bears successfully executed their objective to attack the second mile with an eye toward moving up in the pack. Catholic’s five scoring runners placed in the top 12.
“The way you drop time is to be aggressive on that second mile,” Boudreaux said. “That is where the race really begins. I thought we ran well.”