Championship pedigree bonds top-ranked University High of Class 3A and No. 4 Zachary High of Class 5A. Of course, titles are not won in Week 5 nondistrict games.
Plenty of people are eager to see what happens when the two teams collide in this battle of Baton Rouge, the sequel.
“Our guys like big games, and the chance to play in one like this is special,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “There will be people around the state refreshing their phones every few minutes to check the score. You can’t say that about every game.”
Yes, that refreshing the score part is crucial. Though Cox is televising the game set for 7 p.m. Friday at ZHS’ Bronco Stadium, it will not be broadcast live, making it a hot ticket in more ways than one.
U-High is considered by many people, to be Louisiana’s best team regardless of classification. The Cubs (4-0) have not lost a game since the 2016 playoffs and are ranked 13th nationally by MaxPreps. That casts Zachary (3-1) in the underdog role.
Since the teams last met, U-High won an LHSAA Division II select title and ZHS won a 5A crown. The Cubs’ 26-7 win over Zachary a year ago, coupled with a 41-21 win over Baton Rouge’s other defending champ, Division I Catholic are all notable.
U-High coach Chad Mahaffey dismisses those who lavish excessive praise on his team.
“Overall, I’d say we are pleased with where the defense is at this point,” Mahaffey said. “There are still things we can improve on and clean up on special teams and on offense and this is another chance to do that. The atmosphere is going to be like a playoff game at Zachary, and that is part of the challenge.”
The thought of the Cubs getting better may be a scary. Zachary is set to give the Cubs their best shot. Quarterback John Gordon McKernan (injury) and receiver Makiya Tongue (illness) are expected to be back in the UHS lineup, while Zachary’s linebacker trio of Wes Brady, Taylor Milton and Maverick McClure back at full strength.
“(U-High) is so explosive,” Brewerton said. “You can’t make mistakes or let them get away from you.”