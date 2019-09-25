Dorsett Buckels did not expect a perfect season. What the Capitol High coach does see is the perfect chance to work through adversity in Week 4.
The Lions (2-1) host Lusher Charter (1-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Stadium, seeking a way to rebound from a 42-6 loss to fourth-ranked Amite, a Class 2A power.
“We went into that game looking to find out some things,” Buckels said. “It was obviously not our best game. Amite is very good. Now the question is how do we come back from that? Practices have been good and I’m curious to see how we respond.”
The Lusher-Capitol game is one of two Thursday games in the Baton Rouge area. Broadmoor (0-3) plays host to Northeast (0-3) in the other game, which, like the Lusher-Capitol game, matches a Class 4A team against one from 2A.
Capitol gains one notable advantage. Quarterback Colby Tucker, who was sidelined last week, returns to the lineup for the 2A Lions. In Tucker’s absence, Jacoby Bellazar stepped in and rushed for 53 yards and added 65 passing yards.
The versatile Bellazar will play running back and receiver for Capitol this week. He is the Lions’ top offensive weapon with eight touchdowns already this season. Lusher’s spread offense is led by running back Miles Stewart.
“Lusher is a spread team and their running back No. 6 (Stewart) is a good player who runs very hard,” Buckels said. “We will need to be aware where he is because they want to get him out in space so he can make plays.”
Buckels sees the game as a solid tune-up for the upcoming District 7-2A schedule. How the Lions adjust and bounce back from their Week 3 loss will be noted and compared to last season when the Lions enjoyed some success.
“Once we won a couple of games last year, things changed,” Buckels said. “It had been a while since Capitol had won that many games. You could see them get hungry and more disciplined. There were ups and downs. This is a chance for us to take another big step.”
Game notes
Keilan Harrell returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown last week for 2A Northeast in its 20-12 loss to Tara. Broadmoor is the second straight District 7-4A opponent for the Vikings of coach David Masterson.
Broadmoor looks to give coach Cyril Crutchfield his first victory at the school. Crutchfield won Class 1A titles at South Plaquemines and later coached at St. Augustine and West Jefferson before moving to Broadmoor last spring.
"Right now we're not playing well and it's hard work because we only have one senior and just a few guys with a lot of experience," Northeast coach David Masterson said. "with Broadmoor, you're seeing what happens when a new coach comes in and the players are working to learn and execute a new system."