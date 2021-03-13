LAKE CHARLES — A dominant performance early and a few minutes of poise down the stretch carried Zachary in its 63-57 win over Natchitoches Central in the Class 5A state championship game.

The Broncos never trailed in the game and led by 14 points after the third quarter.

Natchitoches Central (27-2) made a late rally, starting the fourth quarter with an 11-1 outburst to trim a 14-point lead to four.

Zachary didn’t make a field goal in the first six minutes of the quarter but found its footing over the final two minutes to hang on. Jordan DeCuir made a reverse layup with 1:50 left to end Zachary’s scoring drought and Jalen Bolden scored baskets on each of the next two Broncos possessions, giving Zachary control of the game for good.

Brandon Rodgers-Hardy scored 22 points and was named MVP. Bolden added 14.

“This is not just the work of this group, but of all the groups before them,” Zachary coach Jonathan McClinton said.

“I have never seen a group of kids that locked in and believed the way this group did, against all the odds. The stuff we went through — summer workouts, track, conditioning, work on the court — made them fight, especially when Natchitoches Central made a run. We still found a way to win, that shows how poised and prepared they were.”

McClinton said having several scoring options was a key to the Broncos success all season. Seven different players made multiple field goals in the championship game.

“This was a group effort,” he said. “That is the thing that made us great throughout the year, it was never just one person that you had to stop. Defensively, I think we guarded the heck out of them at times.”

+10 Scotlandville shares pride in runner-up finish after Division I championship loss to St. Augustine LAKE CHARLES — Scotlandville achieved more during its Division I state runner-up season than many people outside the basketball program might …

Darius Young led Natchitoches Central with 16 points. Sean Latour added 15 and Jaiden Hare had 10 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks..

Rodgers-Hardy dominated the opening minutes of the game, scoring 10 points as the Broncos took a 14-8 lead midway through the first quarter. The Chiefs narrowed the deficit to three by the end of the quarter, but the Broncos outscored them 13-7 in the second quarter to stretch the lead to nine points at halftime.

“They did a good job of pressuring the ball, not just the point guard,” Chiefs coach Kolton Sepulvado said. “We got down, but our kids dug deep and fought. We just ran out of time. It was a tough game, a great game. Zachary is a great team, a very deserving champ.”

McClinton said the hoops program will no longer live in the shadow of the school’s successful football and baseball programs.

“We have been fighting for respect for a long time,” he said. “Everybody knows us from football, from baseball. We have considered ourselves the middle child that had to get over the hump. We want people to know that Zachary is going to be a force in basketball. When you put us on the schedule, it is going to be 32 minutes of havoc. It doesn’t stop here. The work will continue.”