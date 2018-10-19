With 8 seconds left in Friday night’s key District 6-3A showdown, West Feliciana was up on Madison Prep by two points.
Madison Prep was 30 yards away from pulling off a victory against last year’s Class 3A state champion. Quarterback Zeon Chriss dropped back and then took off when he couldn’t find a man open.
Chriss bobbed and weaved through the defense until he met a host of West Feliciana defenders inside the 10-yard line and plowed forward but came up 3 yards short, and the Saints held on for a 16-14 win.
Madison Prep’s sideline thought they should’ve had 1 more second left after Chriss’ run, but the officials blew the final whistle.
“We played a good game; both teams played a good game,” Madison Prep coach Landry Williams said. “We just ran out of time.”
It looked like West Feliciana (5-3, 3-1) was going to put Madison Prep away early after Clayton Howard ran 58 yards for a touchdown on the second play from scrimmage.
Howard had a 57-yard touchdown on West Feliciana’s next offensive play, but it was wiped out by a holding call.
The Saints dominated time of possession in the first half but didn’t score again after Howard’s opening touchdown.
However, they were effective at draining the clock and limited Madison Prep (3-5, 2-2 6-3A) to 17 plays in the half.
West Feliciana looked to go up 14-0 to begin the second half.
Sanders Nelson intercepted Chriss at the Chargers 10. Nelson lateraled to Khiry Morrison, who took the ball 80 yards for what appeared to be another touchdown — but the play was wiped by a roughing-the-passer penalty.
Naturally, that irked West Feliciana coach Robb Odom, who later said his team can’t afford to make such costly mistakes as the playoffs approach.
Chriss made West Feliciana pay, capping off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown. Chriss finished 5 of 17 passing for 74 yards and one interception, but he had big completions of 30 and 34 yards.
His 34-yard throw to Jeremier Winn set up a 6-yard touchdown run by Myles Poullard to put Madison Prep up 14-10 with five minutes left in the fourth quarter.
West Feliciana started its game-winning drive at its own 45. After a facemask penalty moved them to the Madison Prep 38, quarterback Bennett Clement connected with Olonzo Jackson for a 32-yard gain to the 6.
On second-and-goal from the 12, Clement passed to Howard on a hitch, and Howard fought his way in for another apparent touchdown — but for the third time on the night, a touchdown was wiped away by a penalty.
Then on the next play, from the 17, Odom called a hook-and-lateral. This time, Morrison's pitch to Howard put the Saints at the 2-yard line.
Clement was denied by the Madison Prep defense on third-and-goal, but was successful on his second attempt.
“(Clement is) a sophomore, and he’s got to put up with me on the sidelines, but he’s a smooth guy,” Odom said. “Smooth-headed. Moved on to the next play. Couldn’t have asked for a better kid (or a) better young man, and he’s doing a great job for us.”