St. Amant High School softball coach Amy Pitre is known for her work ethic and two weeks into the season she challenged her team to elevate theirs.
And the rest, as they say, was history. The Gators won 14 out of 15 games to close out the season as the Class 5A champions. It was the first LHSAA softball title since 2006 for St. Amant.
A 26-2-1 finish and the LHSAA title made Pitre one of the headliners for the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State teams for baseball and softball.
Pitre was selected as the Coach of the Year for softball.
“This group of girls came to work every day and not only did everything we asked, they also got better every day,” Pitre said. “That is not an easy thing to do during a long season. We got tremendous leadership from our seniors.
“There were people who didn’t expect this team to do what we did. They took nothing for granted and believed in each other. This is a great honor, not only for me, but also for this team. They maxed out.”
Glenn Cecchini of 5A champion Barbe was voted the Coach of the Year for baseball squad. The Bucs won 27 of their final 28 games, including a victory over Lake Charles area rival Sam Houston in the title game.
Pitcher Cameron Meeks of Sam Houston and outfielder Sierra Sacco of John Curtis claimed the Outstanding Player honors for the 5A squads picked by a panel of sportswriters from across the state.
Meeks, a McNeese State signee, was 10-0 with a 0.69 earned run average and 78 strikeouts in 61 innings for the Class 5A runner-up Broncos. He also hit .405 with 15 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 51 runs batted in. Sacco led the Patriots to a Division I runner-up finish was a .670 batting average, 67 stolen bases in 68 attempts and 56 runs scored. The sophomore also was one of the top defensive outfielders in the metro New Orleans area.
The list of local players on the 5A squads includes two LSU baseball signees and two of Pitre’s players. Pitcher Alyssa Romano (26-2) helped lead the Gators with a 1.34 ERA and 191 strikeouts. Infielder Julia Kramer batted .522 with six home runs and 35 RBIs. Outfielder Rayne Minor of Denham Springs, who hit .623 with 8 doubles, three home runs and 21 RBIs at the top of the batting order.
Infielder Cade Doughty of Denham Springs and Zachary catcher Alex Milazzo are the LSU signees on the baseball squad. Doughty batted .495 with 43 runs scored, 11 doubles, six home runs, 25 RBIs.
Zachary outfielder Keilon Brown (.395, eight doubles, four home runs, 38 RBIs) and utility select Addison Ainsworth (.371, four home runs, 29 RBIs) also made the 5A baseball squad.
LSWA CLASS 5A CHARTS
BASEBALL
Pos. player school class stats
P Jack Walker Barbe So. 9-1
P Cameron Meeks Sam Houston Sr. 10-0
P Landon Foster Ruston Sr. 11-0
P Dax Ford John Curtis Sr. 1.75
C Hayden Travinski Airline Sr. .434
IF Carson Jones West Monroe Sr. .326
IF Blake Shapen Evangel Jr. .420
IF Cade Doughty Denham Springs Sr. .495
IF Cole Romero Acadiana Sr. .512
OF Braden Duhon Sam Houston Sr. .485
OF Nick Vitale St. Paul’s Sr. .416
OF Keilon Brown Zachary Jr. .395
UT Brennan Stuprich Brother Martin Jr. .438
UT Addison Ainsworth Catholic So. .371
UT Eric Brown Parkway Sr. .523
UT Alex Milazzo Zachary Sr. .432
UT Brody Drost Barbe Jr. 8-0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CAMERON MEEKS, SAM HOUSTON
COACH OF THE YEAR: GLEN CECCHINI, BARBE
Honorable mention
Parker Madden, Ruston; Jontavious Gray, Ruston; Tom Biggs, West Monroe; DaDa Jones, Ouachita; Brennen Berggren, Jesuit; Brady Faust, Brother Martin; Ron Franklin, Rummel; Collin Guggenheim, John Curtis; Mike Mims, St. Augustine; Chandler Welch, Holy Cross; Jeremy Martin, Northshore; Carson Lore, Northshore; Peyton Stovall, Haughton; Jayden Williams, Zachary, Cole Lovell, Terrebonne; Braxston Lovell, Terrebonne; Peyton LeBouef, H.L. Bourgeois; Randon Cahanin, Lafayette; Chris Battaglia, Lafayette; TJ Thomas, Destrehan; Lane Little, West Monroe; Tyler Pope Alexandria; Cy Fontenot, Alexandria; Jackson Dennies, Rummel; Hayden Knotts, Parkway; Christion Rayner, Parkway; Will Tynes, Airline; Tanner Hall, Zachary; Silas Ardoin, Sam Houston; Matt Barber, Alexandria; Caleb Reese, Parkway; Kyle Debarge, Barbe; Kasten Furr, Ruston; Mason Zambo, Catholic; Brayden Caskey, Dutchtown; Derrald Moore, Alexandria; William Duncan, St. Paul’s; Charlie Barham, Byrd; Amani Larry, Parkway; Zach Ordeneaux, Catholic; Davis Meche, Barbe; Tre’ Morgan, Brother Martin; Brayden Jobert, Northshore; Jacob Scherer, St. Paul’s; Will Hellmers, Jesuit; Maverick McClure, Zachary; Sam Kenerson, Central; Beau Kirsch, Acadiana; Garrett Felix, Acadiana.
SOFTBALL
Pos. player school class stats
P Raelin Chaffin Airline Fr. 11-3
P Montana Young Northshore Jr. 18-4
P Tyler Oubre Destrehan So. 1.58
P Alyssa Romano St. Amant Jr. 26-2
C Abby Allen Ouachita Parish Jr. .557
IF Maddie Hayden West Monroe So. .488
IF Cameron Hall Alexandria Jr. .433
IF Jil Poullard Sam Houston Sr. .522
IF Julia Kramer St. Amant So. .522
OF Kiley DeHart Barbe So. .514
OF Sierra Sacco John Curtis So. .670
OF Cam Goodman John Curtis Sr. .506
UT Jordyn Manning Ouachita Sr. .452
UT Halie Pappion Barbe Fr. 21-6
UT Elise Simon Domincan So. 14-1
UT Rayne Minor Denham Springs Sr. .623
UT Bayleigh Baudoin Hahnville Sr. .465
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: SIERRA SACCO, JOHN CURTIS
COACH OF THE YEAR: AMY PITRE, ST. AMANT
Honorable mention
Harlie Robinson, Ruston; Jaislyn Meredino, Alexandria; Megan McCartney, Dominican;
Dee Dee West, Northshore; Gia Zeringue, Destrehan; Savannah Hetler, Mandeville; Kiera Evans, H.L. Bourgeois; McKenzie Champagne, Central Lafourche; Paige Allemand, Thibodaux; Abbi Massey, Sulphur; Lauris Broussard, Comeaux; Aleksis Duplechain, Acadiana; Alexis Garoutte, Pineville; Cendall Barton, Alexandria; Grace O’Berry, Mandeville; Natalie Parker, Denham Springs; Kamryn Eaton, West Monroe; Adelle Chapman, Pineville; Kimber Hamilton, Sam Houston; Madelyn Fletcher, Ouachita Parish; Tailor Lenard, Ouachita Parish; Kacee Mertens, Pineville; Sarah Wallace, Pineville; Jordan Lafosse, Sam Houston; Ashley Ortiz, Mt. Carmel; Ashley Pearson, West Monroe; Georia Manzer, Alexandria; Kathryn Wallace, Hahnville; Sophia Nuzzolillo, Ponchatoula; Ka’le Guillory, Barbe; Jenny Griggers, Sam Houston.