SULPHUR — It started out like the other two times second-seeded St. Amant and No. 3 Walker met this season. The Gators took a 2-0 lead, with Walker seeking a comeback.
However, three uncharacteristic Walker errors helped pave the way for a 6-0 St. Amant victory in a Class 5A semifinal that helped open the Ochsner/LHSAA Softball tournament Friday at Frasch Park.
“In this atmosphere and I saw it … there were some nerves for some of my young ones,” St. Amant coach Amy Pitre said. “The plan in the postseason has been to get the lead and after that first inning, I asked “are we OK” and they were. After we scored, they settled in.”
The Gators (30-2) scored twice in the second inning with the assist of one error. SAHS added four runs on five hits in a four-run fifth inning that was also fueled by two errors. St. Amant has won 25 games in a row.
St. Amant advances to play the Sam Houston-West Monroe winner in the 5A final set for 4 p.m. Saturday at Frasch. Walker finishes 31-5.
“Some things happened that were uncharacteristic of what we normally do and that makes this tough,” Walker coach Hali Westmoreland said. “We made adjustments from the last time we played and hit the ball better and I am proud of that. I told them his moment is not good, but you’ve had a fantastic season.”
The teams also met in the 2019 semifinals. St. Amant won that game and the won the 5A title.
Carmen Dixon led off the bottom of the second with a double and scored when a sacrifice bunt led to an error. Samantha Landaiche was sacrificed to third and scored on a single by Makinzey Elisar.
Pitcher Addison Jackson (2-4) and Dixon (2-3, two doubles) were the top hitters for the Gators. Jackson scattered six hits and struck out seven. Walker starter Lainee Bailey also gave up six hits and struck out seven.
Dixon doubled again in the fifth Aralee Beene had a two-RBI double in the breakout fifth inning.
Ryann Schexnayder and Averie Ashford both finished 2-3 for Walker. Both of Schexnayder’s hits were doubles. The Lady Cats had two runners on in each of the last three innings but could not push any runs across.
“We attacked at the plate more and I think we were more prepared for them (Walker) this time,” Dixon said. “We all have been working hard to improve at the plate. Today, I was on it.”