Even as the words roll off his tongue, The Dunham School coach Neil Weiner hesitates.
“We haven’t lost a fumble all year…um, I hope I didn’t just jinx us,” he said with a hint of nervous laughter.
Maximum protection has been a key accomplishment for the seventh-ranked Tigers on their way to a 5-1 overall record and 1-0 mark in District 8-2A. Weiner hopes to continue that trend when Dunham hosts rival Episcopal in a highly anticipated district contest at 7 p.m. Friday. The game helps highlight the local schedule for teams in Class 3A and below.
Episcopal enters the match with an identical 5-1, 1-0 record. The Knights, however, have dropped four out of the past five games against the two-time defending district champs.
Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said this season his squad is “trending well,” riding the momentum of a 62-8 win over Capitol last week. The Knights scored on every possession in the first half of that game to rack up 55 points going into the locker room.
Quarterback Dylan Mehrota tossed four touchdown passes against the Lions, giving him nine scoring TDs this season against three interceptions. Mehrota is 31-of-52 on the season for 571 yards. Also fueling Episcopal’s offense are running back Ryan Armwood with 616 yards and eight touchdowns on 84 carries and Oliver Jack with 338 yards and four TDs on 39 attempts.
Senior center Griff Strain anchors the offensive front and has been a leader for the Knights, Bourgeois said, adding that linebacker and fullback Ethan Amedee has also been instrumental in providing team leadership as he continues to recover from an injury. Linebacker Lane Grigsby leads the defense with 41 tackles while free safety Kolin Bilbrew has 31 stops.
“We’re pleased with the development of our team,” Bourgeois said. “We’ve been establishing our identity and figuring out who we are. The kids are trusting their coaches and believing in themselves. We haven’t been giving up many points on defense and we’re creating a lot of turnovers.”
Creating turnovers will be difficult considering Dunham’s stinginess with the football.
The No. 7 Tigers have found success both controlling and moving the ball by sticking with their multi-quarterback approach. Stephen Still, Anthony Stafford and Hudson Martin have all rotated at the position for Dunham. Still leads the way with 607 yards on 45-of-78 passing, while last week’s starter Stafford has added 202 yards through the air and 78 yards on the ground.
Dunham, coming off a 47-8 win over Northeast, will focus their efforts on stopping Mehrota, Weiner said.
“For the past few years, it seems the team with the best players on the field have won,” he said. “When they had T.J. Wisham four years ago, we couldn’t tackle him. And it was hard for them to stop Derek (Stingley Jr.) last year. Mehrota is another player who is doing well for them, and they also have some other great skill players that will make it hard for us.”
Beside individual players, Weiner said that team-wise “this is by far the best Episcopal team I’ve seen in my six years at Dunham.”
Other top games
Top-ranked St. James (6-0, 1-0) goes from one rivalry game to another. The Wildcats travel to play Donaldsonville (5-1, 1-0) in District 9-3A action at Boutte Stadium in Donaldsonville.
In 7-3A, both Baker (3-2, 2-1) and Parkview Baptist (4-2, 2-1) have losses to the league’s frontrunners, University High and Madison Prep. But the meet at PBS to see who is next in line in the 7-3A.