A year after finishing 14-20, the McKinley High School boys basketball team is in the midst of a huge turnaround. Already 10-2, the Panthers grabbed the No. 3 seed for the East Baton Rouge Parish tournament that begins Thursday at Zachary High.
What is the difference between last season and this one? New players in the lineup? A new strategy? Second-year McKinley coach Devan Clark laughs and offers a blunt assessment.
“They got tired of losing,” Clark said. “Last year was tough, and they don’t want to do that again.”
The Panthers play 14th-seeded Belaire at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to help open the action at the four-day tournament. Top-seeded Scotlandville is the lone team to get a first-round bye. Second-seeded host Zachary meets 15th-seeded Capitol at 8 p.m. to close out the seven-game schedule.
Clark said he knew there would be challenges when he left his alma mater, Southern Lab, to take over at McKinley in the summer of 2018. The school had been hit with massive LHSAA penalties, including suspension of all coaches and a playoff ban.
It was a year of adjustment for Clark and the players. For Clark, the former Southern Lab and Southern University point guard, it was his first losing season.
He took Northside of Lafayette to four LHSAA tourney appearances in eight seasons before returning to Southern Lab in 2014 where he led the Kittens to three straight tourney berths, including a Class 1A runner-up finish the year before the LHSAA’s basketball schools were split into select/nonselect brackets.
“I came in so late that we really didn’t have that time to work during the summer,” Clark said. “We had to learn some things together and about each other. It was a challenge for me because not only was I teaching them, but had to see what we could do that fit them best.”
The McKinley team Clark inherited had limited varsity experience. The squad this year is the byproduct of a year of growth and work. The only new player is a freshman who sees little playing time. There is no superstar, he said.
In fact, no player averages double figures in points or rebounds. A Louisiana Tech football signee, 6-foot-5, 240-pound Keveionta Spears, is averaging about eight points and six rebounds a game.
Clark said toughness was the calling card for his Northside teams and the skill level of the Southern Lab teams was notable. Where does this McKinley fall?
“They’re tough too, but not in the same way,” Clark said. “They play together and for each other. And they hate to lose.”