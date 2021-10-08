Live Oak’s best chance in its District 5-5A opener against Zachary was to utilize its ball-control offense while limiting big plays by the Broncos' explosive offense.
Neither of those happened. Zachary dominated both sides of the ball before easing up in the fourth quarter of a 54-21 win at Live Oak.
Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein threw for 419 yards and three touchdowns before sitting out the fourth quarter. He also had a 2-yard TD run.
Holstein’s favorite targets were Kameron Senegal and Charles Robertson. Senegal caught five passes for 147 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown. Robertson pulled in a 69-yard touchdown pass and had six receptions for 140 yards.
How it was won
Zachary’s defense smothered Live Oak for three quarters. The Eagles didn’t pick up a first down until there were nine minutes left in the first half.
For the game, Live Oak (4-1, 0-1) had 163 yards of total offense, but 120 of those came in the fourth quarter after the game was out of reach.
Meanwhile, Zachary (6-0, 1-0) scored touchdowns on eight of its first nine possessions. The only series during that stretch that didn’t produce a touchdown was the last of the first half, when the Broncos reached the Live Oak 12-yard line before time ran out.
Player of the game
Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein: Holstein finished the first half with a game’s worth of statistics when he completed 16 of 22 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns. He didn’t stop there. He added a 69-yard touchdown pass to Robertson in the third quarter, and ended his night after going 21 of 27 for 419 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
They said it
Zachary coach David Brewerton: “The execution was there early on. We knew they would come out and try to run the clock, which I understand. But the defense did a good job of producing some three-and-outs, and the offense got on the field and produced. I’ve been begging these guys — we’ve got to get to a point where we’re playing four complete quarters, and we got three good ones tonight.”
Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland: “They did (defensively) what we’ve seen on film. They just get after it. They fill gaps fast, they fly to the ball and they’re sure tacklers. ... Not being able to sustain drives kept time on the clock and put their offense back out there. That put us behind the 8-ball quick.”
Notable
• Live Oak running back T.J. Magee was a bright spot for the Eagles. Magee caught three passes for 63 yards and turned a short screen into a 40-yard touchdown late in the first half. He also rushed eight times for 32 yards and set up Live Oak’s second touchdown with a 13-yard run to the Zachary 1-yard line.
• Cameron Stewart led Zachary in rushing with 121 yards on 10 carries. He had touchdown runs of 1, 48 and 15 yards.
• Brewerton said the most impressive throw Holstein made all night was his 21-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Williams in the second quarter. After going through his progressions, Holstein found Williams — his fourth option on the play — crossing in the end zone.