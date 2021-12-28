Boys basketball
Ascension Catholic 67, Assumption 45
Assumption 11 17 18 5-45
Ascension Catholic 26 22 12 7-67
SCORING: ASSUMPTION: J. Johnson 13, B. Breaux 13, M. Mollere 12, B. Sterling 6, T. Jones 1; ASCENSION CATHOLIC: D. Harry 29, J. Abadie 16, D. Patterson 8, C. Delone 7, J. Breaux 5, L. Szubinski 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Assumption 4 (Breeaux 3, Mollere 1); Ascension Catholic 9 (Harry 4, Abadie 4, Delone 1.
Records: Ascension Catholic 3-3
Port Allen 54, Catholic 52
Port Allen 16 15 12 11-54
Catholic 9 6 29 17-52
SCORING: PORT ALLEN: Elliot McQuillan 19, Jalen Knox 9, Jordan Brooks 8, Isaiah HOward 8, Frank Samuel 8, Ji’saih Fernandez 2; CATHOLIC: Josh Robertson 6, Will Sterling 3, Dennis Hebert 15, Nico Jones 14, Stan Levy 7, Tate McCurry 7.
3-POINT GOALS: Port Allen 7 (McQuillan 3, Samel 2, Howard 2); Catholic: 5 (Hebert 3, Levy 1, McCurry 1
Records: Catholic 10-4
50th Annual Episcopal Tournament
Live Oak 48, Lusher 32
Halftime: Live Oak 24, Lusher 17
Top scorers: Live Oak: T. Henyard 17, T. McGee 13; Lusher: J. Sorgearu 17
Episcopal 88, East Iberville 66
Top scorers: Episcopal: Stewart Bonnecaze 24, Jack Savario 15; East Iberville: D. Thomas 17, T. Perkins 14, J. Darville 10
Holy Cross 72, St. John’s 28
Halftime: Holy Cross 39, St. John’s 16
Top scorers: Holy Cross: S. Herbert 11, R. Perkins 10
St. John: C. Berthelot 12
Green Devil Classic
At Plaquemine
Northside 69, Thibodaux 46
TOP SCORERS: NORTHSIDE: Harrison 20, McCay 19; THIBODAUX: Singleton 19, Campos 12.
White Castle 56, St. James 34
TOP SCORERS: White Castle Pierce 13, Gales 12, Green 12; St. James: Brown 9.
Plaquemine 67, David Thibodaux 46
TOP SCORERS: Plaquemine: Nicholas 19, James 11, Dennis 11, Ranel 10; David Thibodaux: Plowden 17,
Dutchtown 66, Dodge Co. (Georgia) 60
TOP SCORERS: Dutchtown: Aguillard 22, Norris 13, McZeal 12; Dodge: Carson 18, Williams 16.
Girls basketball
Episcopal Classic
Doyle 48, University 25
TOP SCORERS: U-High: J. Latore 11; Doyle: K. Conntorro 12, K. Savant 11.
Halftime: Doyle 28, University 14
East Ascension 51, Episcopal 48
TOP SCORERS: Episcopal: I. Besselman 18, Sa. Bonnecaze 16; East Ascension: K. Lynn 15, K. Mitchell 14, C. Molland 12
Halftime: East Ascension 22, Episcopal 17.
Girls soccer
Walker 3, Zachary 0
Goals: Faith Martin, Olivia Landschoot, Maci Iglinski
Saves: Elle Stemper (3 saves).