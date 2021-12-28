BR.ebrtuesday.122921 HS 1478.JPG

Tara's Justin Medina (1) chases down Liberty's Taj Jackson (11) in a semifinal game during the Bob Pettit/East Baton Rouge Parish tournament, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Scotlandville High School in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Boys basketball

Ascension Catholic 67, Assumption 45

Assumption 11 17 18 5-45

Ascension Catholic 26 22 12 7-67

SCORING: ASSUMPTION: J. Johnson 13, B. Breaux 13, M. Mollere 12, B. Sterling 6, T. Jones 1; ASCENSION CATHOLIC: D. Harry 29, J. Abadie 16, D. Patterson 8, C. Delone 7, J. Breaux 5, L. Szubinski 2.

3-POINT GOALS: Assumption 4 (Breeaux 3, Mollere 1); Ascension Catholic 9 (Harry 4, Abadie 4, Delone 1.

Records: Ascension Catholic 3-3

Port Allen 54, Catholic 52

Port Allen 16 15 12 11-54

Catholic 9 6 29 17-52

SCORING: PORT ALLEN: Elliot McQuillan 19, Jalen Knox 9, Jordan Brooks 8, Isaiah HOward 8, Frank Samuel 8, Ji’saih Fernandez 2; CATHOLIC: Josh Robertson 6, Will Sterling 3, Dennis Hebert 15, Nico Jones 14, Stan Levy 7, Tate McCurry 7.

3-POINT GOALS: Port Allen 7 (McQuillan 3, Samel 2, Howard 2); Catholic: 5 (Hebert 3, Levy 1, McCurry 1

Records: Catholic 10-4

50th Annual Episcopal Tournament

Live Oak 48, Lusher 32

Halftime: Live Oak 24, Lusher 17

Top scorers: Live Oak: T. Henyard 17, T. McGee 13; Lusher: J. Sorgearu 17

Episcopal 88, East Iberville 66

Top scorers: Episcopal: Stewart Bonnecaze 24, Jack Savario 15; East Iberville: D. Thomas 17, T. Perkins 14, J. Darville 10

Holy Cross 72, St. John’s 28

Halftime: Holy Cross 39, St. John’s 16

Top scorers: Holy Cross: S. Herbert 11, R. Perkins 10

St. John: C. Berthelot 12

Green Devil Classic

At Plaquemine

Northside 69, Thibodaux 46

TOP SCORERS: NORTHSIDE: Harrison 20, McCay 19; THIBODAUX: Singleton 19, Campos 12.

White Castle 56, St. James 34

TOP SCORERS: White Castle Pierce 13, Gales 12, Green 12; St. James: Brown 9.

Plaquemine 67, David Thibodaux 46

TOP SCORERS: Plaquemine: Nicholas 19, James 11, Dennis 11, Ranel 10; David Thibodaux: Plowden 17,

Dutchtown 66, Dodge Co. (Georgia) 60

TOP SCORERS: Dutchtown: Aguillard 22, Norris 13, McZeal 12; Dodge: Carson 18, Williams 16.

Girls basketball

Episcopal Classic

Doyle 48, University 25

TOP SCORERS: U-High: J. Latore 11; Doyle: K. Conntorro 12, K. Savant 11.

Halftime: Doyle 28, University 14

East Ascension 51, Episcopal 48

TOP SCORERS: Episcopal: I. Besselman 18, Sa. Bonnecaze 16; East Ascension: K. Lynn 15, K. Mitchell 14, C. Molland 12

Halftime: East Ascension 22, Episcopal 17.

Girls soccer

Walker 3, Zachary 0

Goals: Faith Martin, Olivia Landschoot, Maci Iglinski

Saves: Elle Stemper (3 saves).

