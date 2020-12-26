Division I: (4) Catholic High vs. (3) C.E. Byrd
WHEN: 6 p.m. Sunday at Northwestern State University-Natchitoches RECORDS: Catholic 8-2, Byrd 10-0
HOW THEY GOT HERE:
BYRD: First-round bye, beat No. 6 St. Augustine 31-14, beat No. 2 John Curtis 14-13.
CATHOLIC: First-round bye, beat No. 5 Rummel 45-35, beat No. 1 Brother Martin 49-31
STATE TITLES:
BYRD: 7 (Class 1A in 1926, 1930, 1931, 1934, 1935; Class 2A in 1937, 1949)
CATHOLIC: 2 (Division I in 2015, 2017)
LAST TIME IN STATE FINAL:
BYRD: 2013 (lost to Rummel 23-22)
CATHOLIC: 2019: (lost to Rummel 14-10)
TOP STORYLINE: Can one of the defenses help win a championship? Or will the offenses run wild?
Catholic’s offense has scored 91 points in its two playoff games. The Bears have scored 383 points and allowed just 244.
Byrd has scored 325 points and allowed 126. Catholic averages 38.3 points a game and allows 24.4 points per game. Byrd averages 32.5 points a game and allows 12.6 points a game.
GAMEPLAN
BYRD: Yes, they do run, run. The Yellow Jackets have thrown just 39 passes this season and have rushed for 2,673 net yards and 38 touchdowns. Byrd’s option offense averages 5.6 yards per carry, 267.3 rushing yards per game and 308.7 yards total offense. The Yellow Jackets want to run and limit possessions and scoring opportunities for Catholic.
CATHOLIC: Catch me if you can. Catholic likes to run the ball too and has 2,486 net rushing yards and 37 TDs. But the Bears use multiple offensive sets, which has yielded 1,314 passing yards and 16 TDs. Catholic has come from behind in games all year long but may want to claim the lead first to pressure Byrd to respond.
KEY PLAYERS
BYRD: RB Venzell Thompson (142-604, 6 TDs), RB/KR Mitchell Ramsey (68-494, 4 TDs, 3 return TDs), RB Jason Little (100-448, 10 TDs), QB Lake Lambert (19-36-0, 415 yards, 3 TDs), DB Brayden Hermes (55 total tackles), LB Luke Miletello (50 tackles).
CATHOLIC: RB George Hart III (114-707, 13 TDs), RB Corey Singleton (69-656, 7), QB Daniel Beale (55-88-2, 662 yards, 9 TDs), S Michael Cerniauskas (3 interceptions), DL Christian Mannino, OL Emery Jones, P/K Kylan Dupre.