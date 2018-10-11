Clayton Howard ran for 67 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries to lead West Feliciana to a 41-0 win over Mentorship Academy on Thursday night at Olympia Stadium.
Howard scored on runs of 2, 4 and 38 yards to help the Saints (4-3, 3-1) win their third straight District 6-3A game.
Episcopal and Walker also were winners Thursday. The Knights defeated Port Allen 34-13 in a District 8-2A game at EHS. In District 4-5A, Walker led by 42 points at halftime on the way to a 56-0 victory at home.
WEST FELICIANA 41, MENTORSHIP 0: Quarterback Bennett Clement also had a hand in two other TDs for West Feliciana. Clement ran 37 yards for a score and also tossed a 38-yard scoring pass to Khiry Morrison.
Mentorship (0-6, 0-3) was led by De’Shun Hugley, who rushed for a team-high 64 yards on nine carries.
EPISCOPAL 34, PORT ALLEN 13: Austin Jemison and Brandon Garrido continued to be a potent 1-2 punch for Episcopal (5-2, 4-0). Jemison opened the scoring with a 91-yard kickoff return to help the Knights open up a 27-7 halftime lead.
Garrido scored on runs of 2 and 48 yards. Jemison also added a 50-yard scoring run for an Episcopal team that compiled 306 rushing yards. Jeremiah Dehon threw TD passes of 40 yards to Edward Wilson and 11 yards to Tyron Williams for Port Allen (1-6, 0-3).
WALKER 56, BELAIRE 0: The Wildcats (6-1, 2-1) rebounded from a Week 6 loss to Zachary by scoring on 5 of 6 first-half possessions.
Belaire (1-6, 0-4) has lost six straight.
Ethan McMasters connected with Jalen Cook on scoring passes of 15 and 23 yards. Byron Lockhart complemented the passing attack with TD runs of 1 and 40 yards.