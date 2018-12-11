Tawasky Johnson showed up when Port Allen needed him most against Plaquemine on Tuesday night.
Johnson scored 12 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, leading the Pelicans to a 50-46 win — their third in a row.
Port Allen (8-6) was up 43-42 with just under two minutes to go, and Johnson closed out the game with two layups, two free throws and a steal to put his team ahead by six, 50-44, with 10 seconds to go.
Plaquemine coach Donald Johnson said he knew his team had to slow down Johnson to win — and for most of the game, they did. Tawasky Johnson only had two points in the first half, but Plaquemine struggled to score and was down 19-12 at halftime.
Then the Green Devils opened the third quarter on a 17-5 run, largely on the back of Davonte Russ. Plaquemine (6-4) continally dumped the ball to Russ on the left block and let him work. He scored 10 of Plaquemine’s 20 points in the quarter and 16 total.
Donald Johnson said his team didn't make a schematic change at halftime; instead, his players simply picked up their levels of energy and intensity.
Port Allen’s Gerrod Franklin finally ended Plaquemine’s run with back-to-back 3-pointers — the second of which was a buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter, cutting the Green Devils' lead to 32-30.
“It was a huge,” Port Allen coach Derrick Jones said of Franklin's 3. “G is a senior, and that is what we expect our seniors to do when things aren't going right — to step up and make a play. And he was able to make a couple of shots, and it kept us close enough in striking distance.”
Franklin made four of Port Allen’s five 3s on the night and ended the game with 14 points.
His shot shifted to the momentum to Port Allen, propelling the Pelicans to a 36-33 lead with six minutes left in the game. From there, they never looked back.
Plaquemine’s Jazz Provo tried to keep his team in the game, making 7 of 8 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter, but his efforts weren’t enough.
Provo led the Green Devils with 20 points, though he fouled out late in the fourth quarter.
“We just have to play harder from beginning to end,” Donald Johnson said. “We wait around too much to start playing hard, and we can’t do that because we’re just not good enough to do that.”