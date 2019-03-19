DENHAM SPRINGS — East Ascension has struggled to come up with big hits at times this season, but the Spartans came through Tuesday evening.
Five Spartans collected RBIs as East Ascension picked up a 7-3 nondistrict win over Denham Springs at North Park’s A.B. Netterville Field.
The win was the fourth in five games for East Ascension (7-11), which has lost seven one-run games this season.
“We were missing a hit here, missing a hit there. We had some bad luck but the kids continued to stay the course and play hard,” EA coach Kade Keowen said. “The luck turned around the last few games, and things are going the Spartans way now.”
Junior right-hander Logan Daigle started, and went 5⅔ innings for the Spartans. He gave up four hits, and single runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings, but never let Denham Springs (8-7) have a big inning.
With help from reliever Tyler Smith, who retired all four batters he faced, EA pitching stranded 10 Denham Springs baserunners.
“I felt good out there. My fastball was good today,” Daigle said.
Blaise Foote went 2-for-3 with an RBI to pace a seven-hit Spartans attack at the plate.
East Ascension fell behind 1-0, but took control with two runs each in the second and third innings.
In the second, Grant Griffin walked and Foote followed with a double over the head of Jackets right fielder Josh Preston. Griffin scored on a ground out, and Foote came home on Devin Lewis single to center.
Kael Babin and Blake Petersen started the EA third with singles. Babin scored on an errant pickoff throw by Jackets pitcher Dalton Diez, one of four Denham Springs errors. Foote drove in Petersen with a two-out single.
The runs gave Daigle all the room he needed on the mound.
“Logan Daigle competed his tail off on the mound,” Keowen said. “He’s done that the last couple of times out and I couldn’t be any prouder of him. He was able to throw his breaking ball for strikes whenever he wanted to, and I thought that was the key for him today.”
Denham Springs scored in the bottom of the first inning on Tristan Duhe’s sacrifice fly, but the Jackets couldn’t score in the second after loading the bases. The Jackets picked up a run in the sixth to pull within 5-3, but Smith struck out Tyler Evans with the bases loaded to end the threat.
“We played Acadiana the other day (a 6-0 win) and had four innings in a row with two-out hits,” Denham Springs coach Mark Carroll said. “We drove in guys then, but the game before that we left eight guys in scoring position. We haven’t done as good a job as we’re capable of.”