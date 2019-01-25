There were 60 applications and interviews with more than 15 applicants. In the end, there was a consensus among search committee members — former Ascension Catholic coach Drey Trosclair is the man to build the Lee High football program.

Lee, a Class 4A magnet school, is set to field a football team for the first time since 2008. The Patriots will play a junior varsity schedule in 2019 and 2020 before fielding a varsity team in 2021.

“I am so excited to get this opportunity,” Trosclair said. “The attraction of it is getting to build a program from scratch. Not many coaches get this chance.

"Rome wasn’t built in a day and success won’t come overnight. In most jobs, you have to change a culture. My goal is to bring in a championship culture and start from there.”

Trosclair compiled a 33-17 record in four years at ACHS, leading the Bulldogs to Division IV runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018. He had a 23-5 record over the past two years, ACHS opted to change coaches after the season and named former Dutchtown coach Benny Saia as its new head coach last week.

Trosclair told The Advocate in December that he was forced to resign from ACHS and suspects it’s because some team boosters received Mercedes-Benz Superdome field passes for its state title game over the administration’s objections. Trosclair also said he suspects his reluctance at signing a contract in which he pledged to not run up the score played a role.

“You could see the passion Drey has when he spoke to the committee. and that made a real impression,” Lee principal Rob Howle said. “Along with that passion, we also wanted someone who is energetic and someone with a great knowledge of football.

“Other applicants had experience and knowledge. But none had the level of success Drey has had as a head coach over the last few seasons. Because he coached in Class 1A, I also think he is better prepared for a situation that involves using several nonfaculty, which will be crucial for us these first few years.”

Howle said former Lee High and NFL standout Leonard Smith was part of the search committee and was charged with quizzing applicants on their football acumen. Howle said Smith gave the 28-year-old Trosclair the highest marks.

“Leonard hasn’t played in the NFL in a few years, but he knows football,” Howle said. “He (Trosclair) stumped him, and that says something.”