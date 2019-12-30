Two Class 3A boys basketball powerhouses, Peabody and Madison Prep, seeking a gauge on where they stand met Monday night not knowing exactly what to expect.
Peabody’s 62-54 victory over MPA at Scotlandville’s Big 8 Classic provided early-season validation for one team and a stern lesson for the other.
“We’re a little banged up right now, but I take my hat off to my guys,” Peabody coach Charles Smith said. “They gave me all they had tonight. I told them what we do tonight will determine how far we can go on the playoffs this year. Defense was the key because they (Madison Prep) is a very good offensive team. And champions play good defense.”
The game was stark contrast to the 2018 Class 3A title game when MPA notched a 69-50 victory over the Warhorses. On that night in Lake Charles, a veteran MPA team controlled the game with its defense. This time, the roles were reversed.
Madison Prep (10-3) scored the first eight points. But Peabody (17-2) scored 16 of the final 19 points in the period. The Alexandria-based Warhorses never trailed again and got 17 points from Kaijalon Smith and 16 from Melvion Flanagan in the third game of the four-game event. Southern Lab, East Ascension and host Scotlandville were the other winners.
A tip in by Amauri Coleman gave Peabody a 12-11 lead with 1:31 to go in the opening quarter. Smith, who had four 3-pointers, drained his first with 54 seconds left in the quarter.
Nine MPA turnovers in the second quarter gave Peabody the chance to build its lead. The Warhorses led by as much as 14 points before halftime. Thomas Miles’ jumper from the free throw line made it 27-13 with 2:00 to go in the half.
The Chargers managed to make a couple of runs at Peabody. A 3-pointer by Kevon Shannon cut Peabody’s 12-point halftime lead to three at 38-35 with 2:24 left in the third quarter. But PHS scored the final seven points of the quarter led by 10 going into the fourth quarter.
A bucket by Jason Perry got the Chargers within three points a second time, at 54-51, with 1:21 remaining. But Peabody held its ground and with Coleman making six of seven fourth-quarter free throws Peabody locked down the win. Elijah Tate led MPA with 18 points and Perry added 14.
“Our seniors have got to do better,” MPA coach Jeff Jones said. “We had about a seven-possession span there in the second quarter where we turned the ball over and we made some uncharacteristic plays. They (Peabody) had a great game plan. They were more physical than us and played better than us tonight.”
SCOTLANDVILLE 87, HAHNVILLE 39: The host Hornets (17-2) won their sixth straight game and fourth in as many days, running away from Hahnville in a match-up of 5A schools that closed out the four-game session.
Reece Beekman of Scotlandville led all scorers with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. The Hornets made 11 treys in the game and raced out to a 43-20 halftime lead. Carvell Teasett added 18.
EAST ASCENSION 58, VILLE PLATTE 38: The Class 5A Spartans (14-5) built a 20-point halftime lead on the 2A Bulldogs with a balanced attack led by Cameryn Carter, who scored a game-high 23 points.
“We’re still not quite where we need to be for the start of district, but we’re getter closer to that point,” EAHS Tyler Turner said. “The best thing about this (event) is the chance to see a team from outside the area. We started strong and were consistent.”
SOUTHERN LAB 70, NORTH CENTRAL 50: The Kittens (9-6) also got off to a fast start, scoring 32 first-half points and never looked back.
Demond Brown scored 16 points to lead four double-digit scorers for SLHS in the battle of 1A schools.
“This is a pretty good New Year’s present for us,” SLHS coach Jamar McKnight said. “We have some seniors, but they don’t have the varsity experience many seniors have. What we do is play seniors and some young guys. They work well together and continue to improve.”
Big 8 Classic
At Scotlandville
Southern Lab 70, North Central 50
Leaders: NORTH CENTRAL: Derrick Tezano 20; SOUTHERN LAB: Demond Brown 16, Jaren Curry 13, Tyler Ringgold 12, Sedric Curry 10.
Halftime: Southern Lab 32, North Central 20
East Ascension 58, Ville Platte 38
Leaders: VILLE PLATTE: T. Jones 10, E. Robert 10; EAST ASCENSION: Cameryn Carter 23. Cameron Dunbar 12, Hobert Grayson IV 11.
Halftime: East Ascension 31, Ville Platte 11.
Peabody 62, Madison Prep 54
Leaders: PEABODY: Kaijalon Smith 17, Melvion Flanagan 16, Amauri Coleman 14; MADISON PREP: Elijah Tate 18, Jason Perry 14.
Halftime: Peabody 29, Madison Prep 20
Scotlandville 87, Hahnville 39
Leaders: HAHNVILLE: Kaden Pierre 12; SCOTLANDVILLE: Reece Beekman 19, Carvell Teasett 18, Tai'Rein Joseph 15, Jonathan Horton 11.
Halftime: Scotlandville 43, Hahnville 20.