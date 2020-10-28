Editor's note: Statistics provided by local schools.
Class 5A/4A
Rushing
56-572, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 5 TDs
43-540, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 5 TDs
63-501, Pierce Patterson, Central, 4 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
45-423, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 4 TDs
37-393, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 10 TDs
54-258, Rayshawn Simmons, Walker, 5 TDs
33-317, Baylor Langlois, Dutchtown, 2 TDs
61-316, Reggie Sims, St. Amant, 4 TDs
32-290, Pierson Parent, Dutchtown, 4 TDs
53-285, Darren Nelson, Tara, 4 TDs
53-246, Daylen Lee, Live Oak, 2 TDs
Passing
960, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 52-83-1, 12 TDs
736, C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 57-97-2, 10 TDs
597, Jaylon Lathers, Tara, 35-92-5, 6 TDs
571, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 35-64-2, 6 TDs
559, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 34-59-1, 3 TDs
506, Jonathan Swift, Central, 30-61-2, 7 TDs
390, Landon O’Connor, Catholic, 42-67-1, 2TDs
386, Avery Walker, Livonia, 26-49-0, 2 TDs
357, Trey Dunn, East Ascension, 24-47-1, 3 TDs
320, Brock Magee, Live Oak, 28-66-0, 4 TDs
Receiving
18-339, Brian Thomas Jr., Walker, 4 TDs
16-322, Timothy Hardnett, Tara, 3 TDs
14-306, Noah Louque, St. Amant, 4 TDs
18-276, Remy Rizzuto, St. Amant, 3 TDs
10-251, Justin Storks, St. Amant, 2 TDs
12-229, Malik Hilliard, Central, 3 TDs
13-214, Chris Hilton Jr., Zachary, 2 TDs
Punting
36.9, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 7-258
36.5, Christian Donnelly, Dutchtown, 6-219
35.7, Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 13-464
34.6, Brian Tellez, East Ascension, 5-173
33.0, Kullen Wheat, East Ascension, 9-297
Scoring
60, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 10 TDs
48, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 8 TDs
44, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 7 TDs, 1 2-pt. PAT
42, Darren Nelson, Tara, 6 TDs, 3 2-pt PATs
36, George Hart, Catholic, 5 TDs
30, Rayshawn Simmons, Walker, 5 TDs
26, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 4 TDs, 1 2-pt PATs
26, Pierce Patterson, Central, 4 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
25, Christian Donnelly, Dutchtown, 19 PATs, 2 FGs
Class 3A and below
Rushing
41-567, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 11 TDs
49-545, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 9 TDs
61-350, JJ Doherty, Albany, 7 TDs
22-343, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 8 TD
42-232, Hunter Beard, Catholic-PC, 4 TDs
48-215, Derrick Graham, University, 6 TDs
Passing
916, Taylor Dupont, St. John, 64-133-10, 9 TDs
877, Bennett Clement, West Feliciana, 56-91-2, 7 TDs
824, JJ Doherty, Albany, 58-99-3, 7 TDs
679, Roman Mula, Parkview Baptist, 58-79-3, 9 TDs
595, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 27-45-1, 10 TDs
328, Brock Slaton, University, 23-49-2, 5 TDs
227, Dylan Mehrotra, Episcopal, 21-31-1, 7 TDs
Receiving
31-385, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 5 TDs
16-379, Andre Haynes, Parkview Baptist, 5 TDs
23-370, Aeneanus Lemay, West Feliciana, 7 TDs
13-259, Reece Wolfe, Albany, 2 TDs
18-243, Michael Cahill, Albany, 3 TDs
8-240, Nick Daigle, St. John, 2 TDs
Punting
38.0, Parker Sanchez, Episcopal, 4-152
36.0, Melvin Wilson, White Castle, 6-216
33.0, John Bueche, St. John, 5-165
31.1, Chris Botcher, University, 7-218
Scoring
78, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 13 TDs
72, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 11 TDs, 3 2-pt PATs
50, Khai Prean, West Feliciana, 8 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
44, JJ Doherty, Albany, 7 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT
42, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 7 TDs
42, Aeneaus Lemay, West Feliciana, 7 TDs
36, Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 6 TDs
36, Derrick Graham, University, 6 TDs
30, Andre Haynes, Parkview Baptist, 5 TDs