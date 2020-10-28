BR.liveoakzachary.102420.007
Buy Now

Zachary’s Connor Wisham turns the corner to the endzone against Live Oak on Friday night at Zachary High.

 PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE

Editor's note: Statistics provided by local schools.

Class 5A/4A

Rushing

56-572, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 5 TDs

43-540, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 5 TDs

63-501, Pierce Patterson, Central, 4 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

45-423, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 4 TDs

37-393, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 10 TDs

54-258, Rayshawn Simmons, Walker, 5 TDs

33-317, Baylor Langlois, Dutchtown, 2 TDs

61-316, Reggie Sims, St. Amant, 4 TDs

32-290, Pierson Parent, Dutchtown, 4 TDs

53-285, Darren Nelson, Tara, 4 TDs

53-246, Daylen Lee, Live Oak, 2 TDs

Passing

960, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 52-83-1, 12 TDs

736, C’Zavian Teasett, Scotlandville, 57-97-2, 10 TDs

597, Jaylon Lathers, Tara, 35-92-5, 6 TDs

571, Rickie Collins, Woodlawn, 35-64-2, 6 TDs

559, Eli Holstein, Zachary, 34-59-1, 3 TDs

506, Jonathan Swift, Central, 30-61-2, 7 TDs

390, Landon O’Connor, Catholic, 42-67-1, 2TDs

386, Avery Walker, Livonia, 26-49-0, 2 TDs

357, Trey Dunn, East Ascension, 24-47-1, 3 TDs

320, Brock Magee, Live Oak, 28-66-0, 4 TDs

Receiving

18-339, Brian Thomas Jr., Walker, 4 TDs

16-322, Timothy Hardnett, Tara, 3 TDs

14-306, Noah Louque, St. Amant, 4 TDs

18-276, Remy Rizzuto, St. Amant, 3 TDs

10-251, Justin Storks, St. Amant, 2 TDs

12-229, Malik Hilliard, Central, 3 TDs

13-214, Chris Hilton Jr., Zachary, 2 TDs

Punting

36.9, Cole Poirrier, St. Amant, 7-258

36.5, Christian Donnelly, Dutchtown, 6-219

35.7, Kylan Dupre, Catholic, 13-464

34.6, Brian Tellez, East Ascension, 5-173

33.0, Kullen Wheat, East Ascension, 9-297

Scoring

60, Connor Wisham, Zachary, 10 TDs

48, Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 8 TDs

44, Marlon Gunn Jr., Scotlandville, 7 TDs, 1 2-pt. PAT

42, Darren Nelson, Tara, 6 TDs, 3 2-pt PATs

36, George Hart, Catholic, 5 TDs

30, Rayshawn Simmons, Walker, 5 TDs

26, Chance Williams, Scotlandville, 4 TDs, 1 2-pt PATs

26, Pierce Patterson, Central, 4 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

25, Christian Donnelly, Dutchtown, 19 PATs, 2 FGs

Class 3A and below

Rushing

41-567, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 11 TDs

49-545, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 9 TDs

61-350, JJ Doherty, Albany, 7 TDs

22-343, Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic, 8 TD

42-232, Hunter Beard, Catholic-PC, 4 TDs

48-215, Derrick Graham, University, 6 TDs

Passing

916, Taylor Dupont, St. John, 64-133-10, 9 TDs

877, Bennett Clement, West Feliciana, 56-91-2, 7 TDs

824, JJ Doherty, Albany, 58-99-3, 7 TDs

679, Roman Mula, Parkview Baptist, 58-79-3, 9 TDs

595, Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 27-45-1, 10 TDs

328, Brock Slaton, University, 23-49-2, 5 TDs

227, Dylan Mehrotra, Episcopal, 21-31-1, 7 TDs

Receiving

31-385, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 5 TDs

16-379, Andre Haynes, Parkview Baptist, 5 TDs

23-370, Aeneanus Lemay, West Feliciana, 7 TDs

13-259, Reece Wolfe, Albany, 2 TDs

18-243, Michael Cahill, Albany, 3 TDs

8-240, Nick Daigle, St. John, 2 TDs

Punting

38.0, Parker Sanchez, Episcopal, 4-152

36.0, Melvin Wilson, White Castle, 6-216

33.0, John Bueche, St. John, 5-165

31.1, Chris Botcher, University, 7-218

Scoring

78, Ryan Armwood, Episcopal, 13 TDs

72, Matthew Langlois, Catholic-PC, 11 TDs, 3 2-pt PATs

50, Khai Prean, West Feliciana, 8 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

44, JJ Doherty, Albany, 7 TDs, 1 2-pt PAT

42, Joseph Schlatre, St. John, 7 TDs

42, Aeneaus Lemay, West Feliciana, 7 TDs

36, Jacoby Bellazar, Capitol, 6 TDs

36, Derrick Graham, University, 6 TDs

30, Andre Haynes, Parkview Baptist, 5 TDs

View comments