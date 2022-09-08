JOHN CURTIS
AT ZACHARY
6:30 p.m. at Zachary
There are historical and practical storylines. Curtis (1-0) has the most titles in LHSAA history with 26. Zachary (1-0) has won four of the last seven 5A titles. The Broncos’ defense gets to test their mettle against Curtis’ veer, while the Patriots face ZHS’ talented offense/defense.
ARCHBISHOP RUMMEL
AT UNIVERSITY
7 p.m. at U-High’s Gill Stadium
The Class 3A Cubs (1-0) made a powerful statement with a 25-0 win over 5A Woodlawn last week. Should U-High be in the discussion of top Louisiana teams regardless of class with a lineup packed with new starters? A win over Catholic League power Rummel (1-0) would cement that status.
KARR
AT SCOTLANDVILLE
7 p.m. at Scotlandville
After facing a top Oklahoma team last week, Scotlandville (0-1) plays a top New Orleans team that is now in Class 5A. For the Hornets, a win would make an important statement ahead of a powerhouse 4-5A schedule. The Cougars, meanwhile, are looking to prove it is dominance as usual.