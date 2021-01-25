Grace Denison was angry.
She was angry St. Michael trailed district rival University High Lab 1-0 with just a few minutes to play. She was frustrated the Cubs took control of the game in the second half and the Warriors only produced a handful of scoring opportunities.
So when the freshman saw her chance to wipe away all that frustration and anger with a single shot, she took it.
With a little over three minutes remaining, Denison buried the game-tying goal into the back of the U-High net to steal a 1-1 draw and keep the Warriors hopes for a district title alive going into the final few games of the regular season.
“When there was six minutes left I was so mad,” Denison said. “It felt like we weren’t gonna win and it was over. I was really mad. But I’m just really happy I made it.
“It gives us a lot of confidence because if we can tie U-High then we can do well against Parkview (in the district finale next week).”
The goal was a roller coaster of emotion for Denison and the Warriors.
First, she thought teammate Abigail DeAngelo was going to take the shot. When Denison suddenly received the pass she then thought she was offsides and the referee would take it all away.
But the nullifying whistle never came and St. Michael celebrated the dramatic score.
U-High had one more try on the other side of the field before the final whistle but failed to find the back of the net.
The Cubs outshot the Warriors 10-2 in the second half alone and 17-10 over the entire 80 minutes.
“I know the girls are tired. They played a lot of minutes,” St. Michael coach Philip Silverman said. “U-High plays a direct style all the time and in your face and that wears on you. But what a game and what a spectacle.”
Outside of the final few minutes, U-High largely controlled the game, taking the initial lead in the 32nd minute when center back Lily Mittendorf charged up field on a dropped corner kick that caught St. Michael unaware. Mittendorf roped a shot into the top of the net from roughly 25 yards out.
The constant offensive pressure from the Cubs resulted in a barrage of corner kicks all night, but Mittendorf’s shot was the only one to break through. Isabel Hau was credited with the assist.
U-High coach Melissa Ramsey said the tie serves as an key reminder going into the playoffs about the importance of playing all 80 minutes.
“That’s a good learning experience,” Ramsey said. “This is the end of our season and we’re about to start playoffs, so I think this is something that can motivate us and push us through. When we’re tired I’ll remind us of these games so that hopefully it’ll help us the rest of the season. It’s actually a good thing.”