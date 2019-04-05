Baseball
Dutchtown 3, St. Amant 1
St. Amant 001 000 0—1 5 1
Dutchtown 020 001 0—3 8 2
W — Jesse Miller (6-0). L — Aaron Delaune (3-4). Leaders: ST. AMANT: Trey Webb (1-3, 2B), Lathan Bourgeois (2-3, 3B); DUTCHTOWN: Jesse Miller (62⁄3 IP, 6 strikeouts), Brayden Caskey (1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs), Carter Landry(2-3, RBI). Records: St. Amant: 12-13, 0-4 in District 5-5A; Dutchtown 16-9, 3-1.
Softball
Brusly 2, Denham Springs 0
Denham Springs 000 000 0—0 2 0
Brusly 000 002 x—2 2 3
W — Mary Katherine Comeaux (20-1); L — Natalie Parker. Leaders: DENHAM SPRINGS: Rayne Minor (1-3), Macie Langlois (1-3); BRUSLY: Britt Bourgoyne (1-3), Angel Bradford (1-3). Records: Denham Springs 21-5; Brusly 29-1.
Boys tennis
Baton Rouge High 3, Lee High 0
Singles
Gabriel Young, Baton Rouge High def. Cobe Beamon, Lee High 6-0, 6-2
Doubles
Michael McKee-Daytin Thomas def. Jairus Jones-Brandon Rheams 6-1, 7-6
Reece Pelloat-Eli Davis def. Joshua Moore-Ryan Thomas 6-0, 6-1
Girls tennis
Baton Rouge High 5, Lutcher 0
Singles
Gabriel Young, Baton Rouge High def. Logan Bourgeois, Lutcher 6-0, 6-0
Isaac Magee def. Seth Blank 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
Joseph Li-Stive Joseph def. Mark Patterson-Taylor Poirrier 6-0, 6-3
Eli Davis-Reece Pelloat def. Jacob Obryant-Jacob Richardson 6-1, 6-4
Eric Wang-Nicholas De La Fuente def. Ty Jeansonne-Ethan Roussel 7-5, 6-0