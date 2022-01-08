BR.rumblemadison.121921.02.jpg

Southern Lab’s Tyler Ringgold goes up for two as Madison Prep’s Percy Daniels defends in the Rumble on the River tournament held at Madison Prep on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

 PHOTO BY APRIL BUFFINGTON

Boys

Varsity games typically begin between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Monday

Maurepas at Ascension Christian

Woodlawn vs. Doyle at Doyle Elementary

Madison Prep at Liberty

Lakeshore at Live Oak

Parkview Baptist at East Feliciana

Tuesday

St. James at White Castle

Donaldsonville at Catholic

Lusher Charter at Episcopal

Capitol at The Dunham School

McKinley at Central

Northeast at Brusly

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Baker

St. Michael at University

McMain at Zachary

Northlake Christian at French Settlement

Thrive Academy at False River Academy

Tara at St. Amant

Port Allen at Liberty

St. John at Central Private

Belaire at Parkview Baptist

Wednesday

Broadmoor at Woodlawn

Dutchtown at Denham Springs

Lutcher at Plaquemine

Capitol vs. Mentorship Academy at Sports Academy

Baker at East Iberville

Riverside Academy at Dunham

Thursday

Family Christian at Brusly

Christ Episcopal at Ascension Christian

First Baptist Christian at Northeast

Ascension Catholic at Cristo Rey

Kentwood at East Feliciana

Friday

Dunham at University

Iowa at Plaquemine

Morgan City at Ascension Christian

McKinley at Zachary

Walker at Denham Springs

Opelousas Catholic at Tara

West Feliciana at Episcopal

St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville at False River Academy

Northlake Christian at St. Michael

Donaldsonville at Port Allen

Central at Catholic

St. Thomas Aquinas at Woodlawn

Istrouma vs. Mentorship Academy at Sports Academy

St. Amant at Dutchtown

Capitol at Northeast

French Settlement vs. Doyle at Doyle Elementary

Parkview Baptist vs. Jehovah-Jireh at Istrouma

Vandebilt Catholic at Ascension Catholic

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Glen Oaks

Saturday

St. Helena at Tara, 3 p.m.

Live Oak at Broadmoor

Central Private at False River Academy

Girls

Varsity games usually start between 6 and 6:30 p.m.

Monday

Scotlandville at East Ascension

McKinley at Plaquemine

Ascension Catholic vs. Mentorship Academy at Sports Academy

Madison Prep at Brusly

Istrouma at Northeast

Abramson at Parkview Baptist

Tuesday

St. Michael at Denham Springs

Family Christian at Catholic-PC

Kenner Discovery at Dutchtown

Live Oak at Istrouma

Dunham at St. John

Episcopal at Port Allen

Lutcher at Donaldsonville

Wednesday

St. James at Walker

Central at Glen Oaks

St. John at Riverside Academy

Mentorship Academy at Catholic-PC

East Ascension at St. Joseph’s Academy

St. Amant at Liberty

Woodlawn at False River Academy

White Castle at Broadmoor

St. Thomas Aquinas at Madison Prep

French Settlement at Ascension Catholic

Thursday

Terrebonne at Zachary

Tara at Collegiate Baton Rouge

Donaldsonville at Plaquemine

Dutchtown at Live Oak

Belaire at Central

McKinley at Scotlandville

St. Helena at Riverside Academy

St. Michael at Episcopal

Port Allen at Capitol

Friday

Phoenix at White Castle

Metairie Park Country Day at Dunham

Catholic-Pointe Coupee at St. Joseph’s Academy

Brusly at Scotlandville

Patterson at Lutcher

Ferriday at West Feliciana

Belle Chasse at Walker

Breaux Bridge at Livonia

