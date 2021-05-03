Outstanding Player
Presleigh Scott | Doyle
Some players have it all. Others can do it all. Scott checked both boxes and did a lot more while leading her veteran team to Class 2A runner-up finish. The Southeastern Louisiana University signee averaged 22.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.7 assists per game. She also recorded her 2,000th career point during the season to help the Tigers to a No. 1 playoff seeding position.
Coach of the Year
Mark Temple | East Iberville
Temple coached to the Class 1A Tigers to heights they had only dreamed about in years past. East Iberville won the first LHSAA girls basketball title in school history. The Tigers, who finished 25-6, rallied from a early deficit to take control of the 1A title game.
Cassie Baygents | Albany
Inside force for the Class 3A quarterfinalists averaged 15.8 and 11.6 rebounds a game.
Izzy Besselman | Episcopal
Led her team to the Division III semifinals with averages of 19 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks.
Laila Clark | Brusly
Averaged 14.3 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals, helping Panthers to 3A semifinals.
Haley Franklin | Liberty
Led the Patriots to a Division II runner-up finish, averaging 15.8 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.
Kali Howard | Zachary
Driving force for a balanced Bronco attack with averages of 12 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals.
Elise Jones | Doyle
Two-sport standout averaged 19.3 points and 6.1 rebounds a game for the 2A runners-up.
J’Nyria Kelly | St. John
Averaged 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles and was voted the District 7-1A MVP.
Leilani Lewis | Scotlandville
Led team to Division I semifinals while averaging 23 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.
Nya Miller | University
Helped the Cubs to the Division II quarterfinals, averaging 23.3 points, 4 assists and 4 steals.
Ceara Myers | Liberty
Averaged a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds for Division II runner-up Liberty.
Deniya Thornton | St. Amant
District 5-5A MVP averaged 17 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocked shots per
Caitlin Travis | Walker
District 4-5A MVP had averaged 20.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats.
Allasia Washington | Madison Prep
Set the tone as MPA won the Class 3A title with averages of 16 points and 7 rebounds a game.
Dedreka Wilson | East Iberville
Class 1A title-game MVP had averages 20 points and 14 rebounds for champion EIHS.