spdb.0307.doyle.vs.red_riverdelhi-8.jpg
Buy Now

Doyle's Presleigh Scott takes a jump shot over Red River's Danielle Burton during the LHSAA Marsh Madness Class 2A Championship at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Dennis Babineaux/Special to the American Press)

Outstanding Player

Presleigh Scott | Doyle

Some players have it all. Others can do it all. Scott checked both boxes and did a lot more while leading her veteran team to Class 2A runner-up finish. The Southeastern Louisiana University signee averaged 22.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.7 assists per game. She also recorded her 2,000th career point during the season to help the Tigers to a No. 1 playoff seeding position.

Coach of the Year

Mark Temple | East Iberville

Temple coached to the Class 1A Tigers to heights they had only dreamed about in years past. East Iberville won the first LHSAA girls basketball title in school history. The Tigers, who finished 25-6, rallied from a early deficit to take control of the 1A title game.

Cassie Baygents | Albany

Inside force for the Class 3A quarterfinalists averaged 15.8 and 11.6 rebounds a game.

Izzy Besselman | Episcopal

Led her team to the Division III semifinals with averages of 19 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Laila Clark | Brusly

Averaged 14.3 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals, helping Panthers to 3A semifinals.

Haley Franklin | Liberty

Led the Patriots to a Division II runner-up finish, averaging 15.8 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists.

Kali Howard | Zachary

Driving force for a balanced Bronco attack with averages of 12 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

Elise Jones | Doyle

Two-sport standout averaged 19.3 points and 6.1 rebounds a game for the 2A runners-up.

J’Nyria Kelly | St. John

Averaged 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Eagles and was voted the District 7-1A MVP.

Leilani Lewis | Scotlandville

Led team to Division I semifinals while averaging 23 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Nya Miller | University

Helped the Cubs to the Division II quarterfinals, averaging 23.3 points, 4 assists and 4 steals.

Ceara Myers | Liberty

Averaged a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds for Division II runner-up Liberty.

Deniya Thornton | St. Amant

District 5-5A MVP averaged 17 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocked shots per

Caitlin Travis | Walker

District 4-5A MVP had averaged 20.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats.

Allasia Washington | Madison Prep

Set the tone as MPA won the Class 3A title with averages of 16 points and 7 rebounds a game.

Dedreka Wilson | East Iberville

Class 1A title-game MVP had averages 20 points and 14 rebounds for champion EIHS.

View comments