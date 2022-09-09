Broadmoor's offense scored on its first possession of the game and its defense scored on the last possession as the Bucs overpowered Tara 14-0 to snap a 26-game losing streak dating to the 2019 season.
Broadmoor (1-1, 1-0 District 6-4A) held Tara (0-2, 1-1) to just 24 yards of total offense in the first half and 97 for the game at Broadmoor on Friday. Tara had seven turnovers compared to two for Broadmoor. Tara lost four of eight fumbles and had three interceptions.
How it was won
Broadmoor took the opening kickoff and drove 60 yards in nine plays. Senior quarterback Niam Morehouse got the drive started with a 9-yard pass to Kennith Hawkins. Morehouse added runs of 19 and 9 yards. Tydarion Searles scored on a 10-yard counter run, and Chris Morgan ran for the 2-point conversion to put the Bucs up 8-0 with 7:29 left in the first quarter.
Tara's best chance to score came in the fourth quarter. The Trojans drove 62 yards and had a third-and-goal situation at the Broadmoor 8. Tara quarterback Adrian Coleman appeared to be stopped on a rush but tossed a wild pass forward that Broadmoor's Hawkins intercepted with 6:00 remaining.
Tara forced Broadmoor to punt, but Coleman fumbled it and the Bucs recovered. Broadmoor ran some clock before punting.
Tara took over at its 16-yard line. Two plays later Coleman tossed his second interception of the game. Broadmoor linebacker Mark Terrio returned the interception 24 yards for a score, and the ensuing 2-point conversion failed for a 14-0 lead with 46 seconds left in the game.
Tara's starting quarterback Drexel King tossed an interception on his first pass. He was ejected from the game with two minutes left in the second quarter when he threw a football at a Broadmoor player after being tackled. Broadmoor also had two linemen ejected in the sequence as several punches were thrown.
They said it
Broadmoor coach Yasin Sarah: "Before the game I put the number 26 (losses) up on the bulletin board. I told the team that number is going to be erased and we can start with the new number of 1 for a winning streak. The team stepped up. We let one slip away last week. Our defense wouldn't let us slip up again. It was a total team effort. We're a young team. Our senior quarterback Niam Morehouse played well. Our defense pursued plays and came up with turnovers. We can build on this."
Tara coach Reginald Ware: "We have a lot of young kids playing and it's been a rough year. We were down to our third-string quarterback tonight after the ejection. We're at the beginning of starting a program that was in disarray. We've had some infighting. We're going to keep working."
Notable
• Morehouse rushed 16 times for 57 yards to pace Broadmoor. Jordan Bowie led Tara with 21 yards rushing on five carries.