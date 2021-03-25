John-Paul Ricks of Jehovah-Jireh and Adam “AJ” Mercier of Family Christian have been linked all season.
First, it was Mercier, who led his team to a victory over JCA in District 7C play. Then Ricks turned the tables as the Warriors beat the Flames to win the LHSAA Division V boys basketball title earlier this month.
And yes, the two 6-foot guards are together again — this time on the LSWA’s Class C all-state team. Both players netted first-team honors. The Division V select ranks include players from private schools with Class C enrollment.
Ricks led the Warriors to their fourth straight Division V title with averages of 28 points, eight assists and five rebounds per game. Mercier powered the Flames to their first tourney berth in 11 years with averages of 22.7 points, five rebounds and two assists.
JCA’s Brandon Harton Jr. made the second team. The 6-3 Harton averaged 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Class C girls champion Hicks and boys runner-up Ebarb took home the top honors on the team selected by a panel of sportswriters.
Seniors Chloe Wilbanks of Hicks and Zach Parrie of Ebarb were selected as the Outstanding Players on the teams.
Their coaches, Hicks’ Mike Charrier and Ebarb's Taylor Lee, were the Coach of the Year recipients.
Wilbanks, a two-time Class C MVP and Louisiana-Monroe commitment, averaged 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds per game in leading Hicks to a third title in a row.
Parrie scored 25.4 points, grabbed 5.7 rebounds and dished out five assists per game for Class C runner-up Ebarb, which made its first title-game appearance since winning the C title in 1970.
LSWA CLASS C CHARTS
Boys
First team
Zach Parrie, Ebarb, Sr., 5-11, 25.4
Rhett Petre, Simpson, Sr., 6-1, 18.1
NaShaun Reddick, Phoenix, Sr., 5-8, 25.2
Adam Mercier, Family Christian, Jr., 6-0, 22.7
John-Paul Ricks, Jehovah-Jireh, Jr. 6-0, 28.0
Second team
Joseph Adams, Calvin, Jr., 5-10, 30.5
Clyde Williams, Epps, Sr., 5-9, 31.6
Zach Vargas, Simpson, Sr., 5-7, 16.0
Brandon Harton, Jehovah-Jireh, Sr., 6-4, 16.0
Jaren Mitcham, Hornbeck, Jr. 6-0, 20.8
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: ZACH PARRIE, EBARB
COACH OF THE YEAR: TAYLOR LEE, EBARB
HONORABLE MENTION: Kenneth Wilson, Kilbourne; Nalon Narcisse, Phoenix; Johnny Nash, Atlanta; Joshua Adams, Gibsland-Coleman; Chrisoric McGhee, Pleasant Hill; Que Seaberry, St. Joseph-Plaucheville; Treyon Johnson, Plainview; Cameron Kyle, Hackberry; Chance Guidry, Starks; D.J. Francis, Johnson Bayou.
Girls
First team
Chloe Wilbanks, Hicks, Sr., 5-7, 22.0
Jordan Thompson, Plainview, Sr., 5-5, 18.0
Jamya Jackson, Gibsland-Coleman, Sr., 5-7, 15.0
Claire Dunnehoo, Reeves, Sr., 5-7, 21.0
Lauren Quinn, Hicks, Jr., 5-10, 20.0
Second team
Annabelle Russell, Claiborne Christian, Jr., 5-9, 15.0
Princis Goff, Atlanta, Sr., 5-8, 27.0
Abigail Pippen, Plainview, Sr., 5-9, 16.0
KeHonesty Williams, Gibsland-Coleman, Jr., 5-6, 14.0
Avery Coffman, Hicks, Jr., 5-7, 12.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CHLOE WILBANKS, HICKS
COACH OF THE YEAR: MIKE CHARRIER, HICKS
HONORABLE MENTION: Sadie Barrow, Starks; Angelle Delcomb, Hackberry; Lauren Rachal Family Christian; Samira Sampson, Gibsland-Coleman; Malaysia Tate, Summerfield; Triniti Bridges, Evans; Hannah Dahlhoff, Hornbeck; Faith Cauthron, Reeves; Emily Head, Claiborne Christian; Mackenzie Willis, Plainview.