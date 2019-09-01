First-and-10
1, Another split decision.
Two years after the LHSAA’s select/nonselect football schools came back together to play football title games on one weekend at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, the teams will be on separate weekends and at different sites. The five nonselect title games will be played Dec. 13-14 at the Superdome. Four select title games will be played Dec. 6-7 at a site that is yet to be determined.
2, He’s No. 1.
The Baton Rouge area is home to Louisiana’s top senior prospect once again. Last year it was The Dunham School’s Derek Stingley Jr., now a projected DB starter at LSU. This year it is defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy of University High who leads Louisiana’s Class of 2020, according to multiple recruiting services. Roy is an LSU commitment. Two other players, Madison Prep DB Major Burns and Live Oak DL Jalen Lee, rank among the state’s top 10 for 2020.
3, They are defending champions.
Zachary and University High are defending LHSAA champions squared, each having won two titles in a row. QB Keilon Brown is back to lead Zachary as the Broncos seek their fourth Class 5A title in five years. Two-time Division II champ U-High has a first-year head coach in Andy Martin, who previously was the Cubs’ defensive coordinator and associate head coach. Each school faces multiple challenges.
4, New for 2019
Istrouma rejoins the varsity football ranks after two JV seasons. The school was closed in 2014 and reopened in 2017-18. It has a rich tradition includes eight LHSAA football titles between 1950 and 1962. After decades in other organizations like the MAIS, Central Private is set for its first football season in the LHSAA. CPS also has a new mascot, the Red Hawk, and is part of District 6-1A. Thrive Academy is first-year varsity program and also is in 6-1A. Class 3A Collegiate Baton Rouge is a newcomer but won’t compete District 7-3A honors.
5, And going …
The Church Academy, known as Christian Life Academy for all but its final two years, closed in the spring. Christian Life was best known for its success in boys basketball. However, the Crusaders were a Class 1A football power through the 1990s, producing LSU receiver Michael Clayton and Louisville quarterback Stefan LeFors, who is now first-year coach at Parkview Baptist. Christian Life was the 1A football runner-up in 2008 to a South Plaquemines team coached by new Broadmoor coach Cyril Crutchfield.
6, Ups and Downs.
The 2019 season is the start of new two-year classification period for LHSAA schools. Enrollment shifts bring classification and district changes for six local/area schools. Woodlawn and Kentwood are moving up. After a stint in Class 4A, the Panthers move into 5A and District 5-5A. Kentwood moves from 1A into Class 2A and 8-2A. Two teams previously in 5A, Belaire and Broadmoor, move down to 4A and into 7-4A. Parkview Baptist returns to 3A and 7-3A after two-year stint in Class 4A. It’s the same storyline for Lutcher, which moves into District 9-3A after two 4A seasons.
7, Ex-QBs coaching who?
LeFors of Parkview returns to Louisiana after a successful stint at Christian Academy of Louisville, Ky. But he is not the only notable ex-QB with a new job. Former Glen Oaks and LSU quarterback Marcus Randall moved to Woodlawn with the closure of The Church Academy. Former LSU and Tulane quarterback Lester Ricard returns to the area and District 4-5A as the head coach at Scotlandville.
8, And the best district is?
The nod goes to District 8-2A of the Florida Parishes, which features two teams that won LHSAA titles in 2018 and another that was an LHSAA runner-up in 2017. Kentwood moves up to 2A and into the district after winning the Class 1A title last year. Amite is the defending Class 3A champion. St. Helena Career and College Academy was the 2A runner-up in 2017. With honorable mention to others like 4-5A, 5-5A and 7-3A.
9, A total of nine schools have first-year head coaches, including Walker of 4-5A now coached by former University High coach Chad Mahaffey, who won three LHSAA titles with the Cubs. Others not previously mentioned include: Richard Oliver of McKinley, Glen Oaks’ Sean Beauchamp and Slaughter Community Charter’s Jacob Goudeau. MHS’ Oliver’s previously was head coach at Baker, Istrouma and Scotlandville.
10, The 40-second rule.
The National Federation of High Schools adopted a 40-second play clock for most plays that LHSOA officials will follow. There is a 25-second clock exceptions for plays before kickoffs, before extra-points and after any play that involves administration by the referee, including timeouts called by the teams or by contest officials.