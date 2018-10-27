Episcopal distance runner David Whitehurst has a new take on the “next man up” football cliché. It’s called “next man down.”
That’s how he stayed in contention and surged into the lead near the finish line to capture the Baton Rouge Metro Championship title — his first career cross country title — at Highland Road Park Saturday.
“I just kept on trying to pass the next person,” said Whitehurst, who ran 15 minutes, 37.94 seconds on the three-mile course. “The next thing I know, it was within reach. I never expected to be there, but I got there and thought what the heck and I went for it. I felt pretty good until about 2½ miles when I started feeling it. But at that point in the race you’re so close you’ve got to finish hard."
Whitehurst, a senior whose only other running title was the Class 2A 3,200 meters last spring, kicked past Catholic’s James Lalonde in the last 60 meters. Lalonde was one of seven Catholic runners to finish in the top 10 to give the Bears the team title by a wide margin with 20 points. Episcopal was second with 65.
St. Joseph’s Academy, led by first-place finisher Isabelle Brown, won the girls title with 20, also placing seven in the top 10. Episcopal’s Adele Broussard was second while St. Michael was second in the team standings with 91.
Whitehurst, who has been running for the Knights since seventh grade, demolished his previous best time by 30 seconds with a strong finish to the regular season.
“This year I’ve been all over the place,” Whitehurst said. “My highest finish before this was ninth. The last time I raced here it was 26th. It’s nice to run what I feel like I can run.”
Conditions were ideal for running with the temperature in the high 50s and the course dried out from the frequent rains earlier in the season. Lalonde, who finished less than 2 seconds behind at 15:39.72, was in good shape to win for the second consecutive week.
“I went out at 400 meters around the bridge, and I heard everybody screaming,” Lalonde said. “I knew he (Whitehurst) was getting close. When he passed me all the energy came out of me.”
Episcopal coach Claney Duplechin said Whitehurst has been pushing himself hard to get where he ended up.
“I’m very, very pleased with him; he’s such a great kid,” Duplechin said.
SJA's Brown showed up at the meet raring to go and hit a personal best of 17:31.56 with Broussard coming in at 17:41.75, also a PR.
“Going in I was really excited about the weather,” Brown said. “We’ve been anticipating this meet for a while. Metro is always one of the best. Having the cool front coming in helped everyone. There were PRs everywhere.
“I made my move with about a mile and a quarter to go, where I usually do after that big hill. People start to slow down a little. I thought Adele was on my heels the whole time, and she was. She really pushed me to have a great race.”
Duplechin said Broussard broke the school's three-mile record held by current LSU runner Alicia Stamey, by eight seconds.