DENHAM SPRINGS — Brennan Landry threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Westgate pulled away from Denham Springs for a 43-7 win Thursday night.
Denham Springs (0-3) stayed close until surrendering two touchdowns in the last five minutes of the first half. The Yellow Jackets moved the ball between the 20s but faltered in the red zone.
Westgate (2-1) got 117 yards passing and 66 yards rushing from Landry. The Tigers rushed for 225 yards, including 102 yards on 13 carries from Kevion Sophus.
How it was won
Westgate’s team speed kept the pressure on Denham Springs. The Tigers had a 16-0 lead with five minutes left in the first half, and broke open the game on Dedrick Latulas’ 91-yard punt return.
The Tigers forced a three-and-out and took over at midfield following a short punt. Brennan Landry converted a third-and-9 with a 20-yard run and found Danny Lewis for a 9-yard touchdown pass as Westgate took a 29-0 halftime lead.
Denham Springs had chances to keep the game close but was hurt by turnovers.
The Yellow Jackets lost a fumble at midfield on their first possession. In the second quarter, Denham Springs fumbled away its best first-half scoring chance inside the WHS 10. Tight end Myles Edwards caught a 20-yard pass from Reese Mooney but lost the ball fighting for extra yards.
Player of the game
Brennan Landry, Westgate
Landry made the big plays early on to help Westgate take control. He completed 8 of 12 passes, including touchdown strikes of 10 yards to Dedrick Latulas and 9 yards to Danny Lewis. He left the game midway through the fourth quarter after Westgate built a 43-0 lead.
Notable
Despite the lopsided score, Denham Springs had chances to score. Four turnovers, three fumbles and an interception, hurt the Yellow Jackets at key moments. Denham Springs opened the second half with a 59-yard drive to the WHS 10 before stalling. Cameron Beall’s 28-yard field goal try was no good after bouncing off the right upright.
Denham Springs sophomore Reese Mooney made his first start at quarterback for the Yellow Jackets. Mooney saw action in the Jackets' 35-10 loss at Assumption last week after senior John McDaniel went down with a leg injury. Against Westgate, Mooney completed 11 of 19 passes for 92 yards with one interception. Mooney scored the only Denham Springs touchdown on a 3-yard run late in the game.
Thursday’s game was the first home game for Denham Springs. With the uncertainty of future home games because of the pandemic, Denham Springs used the occasion to honor its senior class prior to kickoff.