Episcopal running back Ryan Armwood maintained his torrid start to his senior season, rushing for 165 yards and combining for five of his team’s six touchdowns in a 42-0 victory over Pope John Paul II on Wednesday night at Memorial Field.
A week after rushing for three touchdowns, Armwood rushed for four scores to help the Knights (2-0) build a comfortable 34-0 halftime cushion. He added a receiving touchdown in the only series he played in the second half.
Episcopal’s defense was spectacular in registering its first shutout of the season. The Knights held Pope John Paul (0-2) to zero total yards, including minus-15 yards rushing in 29 attempts.
The Knights defense also intercepted a pass with Ethan Hook’s 55-yard return for a touchdown nullified by a holding penalty. Defensive lineman Val Rangelov also recovered a fumble.
Moreover, Episcopal’s Austin Sybrandt keyed an aggressive defense with three sacks for minus-25 yards. The Knights had 12 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and three other plays that resulted in no yards.
How it was won
Episcopal mixed in big plays from Armwood to offset three turnovers, including an interception by quarterback Dylan Mehrotra in the end zone on the team’s second series of the game.
Armwood scored twice in each the first and second quarters, including a pair of 67-yard touchdowns. Hook brought back a punt 60 yards with 2:03 remaining before halftime to account for the Knights’ 34-0 lead.
Episcopal’s final score at the 10:18 mark of the third quarter came on an 8-yard TD pass from Mehrotra to Armwood after a fumble recovery from Rangelov on Pope John Paul’s first series.
Joey Estopinal was the Jaguars' leading rusher with 11 carries for 16 yards. Quarterback George Arata was 2 of 7 for 15 yards with an interception.
Player of the game
Ryan Armwood, Episcopal
Armwood scored on a pair of graceful 67-yard runs — on his team’s first offensive play of the game — and added another with 8:47 to go in the second quarter for a 21-0 lead.
He also scored from a yard out in the first quarter and 18 yards at the 4:11 mark of the second quarter that made it 27-0 after Parker Sanchez’s extra point.
Armwood, who rushed for 140 yards and three TDs in last week’s opening win over Country Day, only carried eight times — all of which were in the first half.
His fifth TD — the 8-yard TD from Mehrotra — was on first-and-goal and Hooks, after a bobbled snap, ran in the conversion.
They said it
Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois: “If we want to go to the places we want to go, there are some things that are going to catch up to you. You like the win. You enjoy the win. It’s hard to win a game because both teams prepare all week. At the end we have to clean up our act on offense. Defensively, our guys did a great job. Anytime you can pitch a shutout, I don’t care what type of game it is, that’s a hard thing to do.”
Episcopal running back: Ryan Armwood: “My motto is every time I get the ball, try and take it to the end zone. If I don’t, I’m kind of upset. It’s my senior year. I’m trying to do the best that I can do and get in the end zone.”
Notable
Episcopal didn’t have a scoring drive of more than three plays. Three of Armwood’s touchdowns came on the first play of the drive.
With Episcopal leading 34-0 at halftime, the two teams agreed to play with a running clock in the second half.
Pope John Paul’s defense forced three first-half turnovers, forcing a pair of fumbles and an interception by EJ Dema in the end zone to stop a scoring drive. Defensive lineman Jalen Thomas stripped the ball on a sack and recovered the ball, while Collin Brindell recovered a fumble. Jalen Thomas added a fumble recovery for the Jaguars in the third quarter.