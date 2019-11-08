Football
Thursday’s games
LOCAL/AREA
Ascension Catholic 62, St. John 6
St. Michael 42, Belaire 0
STATEWIDE
Alexandria 35, West Ouachita 13
Calvary Baptist 48, Arcadia 8
Carencro 35, Westgate 17
Catholic-New Iberia 48, Franklin 22
De La Salle 42, Thomas Jefferson 0
Haynes Academy 22, Kenner Discovery Health Science 13
Lake Charles College Prep 38, South Beauregard 28
Lincoln Prep 38, Ringgold 20
Logansport 57, Lena Northwood 6
Neville 56, Huntington 6
Oak Grove 55, Cedar Creek 16
Ouachita Parish 38, Pineville 7
St. Frederick Catholic 49, Delhi 6
Sterlington 28, Carroll 0
Teurlings Catholic 35, Northside 12
West St. John 46, St. Martin’s 3
Friday’s games
Class 5A/4A
Catholic 70, Dutchtown 34
Central 20, Live Oak 10
East Ascension 34, St. Amant 7
Istrouma 50, Broadmoor 20
Plaquemine 21, Tara 12
Scotlandville 60, Denham Springs 14
Woodlawn 49, McKinley 33
Zachary 35, Walker 33
Baton Rouge area
Brusly 43, Mentorship 0
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 30, St. Edmund 6
Central Private 43, Thrive Academy 14
Donaldsonville 42, Berwick 18
Dunham 41, Capitol 8
East Feliciana 44, Northeast 8
East Iberville 43, Ascension Christian 6
Episcopal 28, Port Allen 7
Hannan 42, Albany 7
Jewel Sumner 21, Abramson Sci Academy 0
Kentwood 34, Amite 12
Loranger 29, Bogalusa 11
Lutcher 49, Patterson 7
Madison Prep 35, West Feliciana 21
Northlake Christian 31, Springfield 7
Parkview Baptist 54, Glen Oaks 0
Pine 47, Varnado 32
Southern Lab 56, Slaughter Charter 6
St. Helena 34, Independence 18
St. James 38, E.D. White 7
St. Thomas Aquinas 59, Pope John Paul II 8
University 21, Baker 14
STATEWIDE
Acadiana 45, Lafayette 20
Airline 21, Captain Shreve 14
Assumption 34, South Lafourche 7
Barbe 41, Comeaux 20
Benton 18, Natchitoches Central 15
Bossier 48, Beekman 16
Breaux Bridge 28, Livonia 15
Chalmette 20, Riverdale 0
Church Point 52, Pine Prairie 12
Covington 21, Mandeville 14
DeRidder 31, Cecilia 23
Destrehan 23, Hahnville 21
East Beauregard 30, Grand Lake 7
East Jefferson 54, West Jefferson 21
East St. John 21, Thibodaux 14, OT
Easton 50, John F. Kennedry 0
Ecole Classique 41, Ridgewood 12
Erath 24, Abbeville 22
Eunice 21, LaGrange 18
Ferriday 44, Richwood 8
Green Oaks 13, North Webster 6
Gueydan 31, Elton 0
Hamilton Christian 42, Merryville 35
Hanson 27, Covenant Christian 7
Haughton 38, Parkway 14
Haynesville 21, Homer 6
Holy Savior Menard 20, Avoyelles 16
Houma Christian 34, Delcambre 28
Iota 20, Mamou 0
Jennings 32, Westlake 21
John Curtis 36, Brother Martin 3
John Ehret 14, Higgins 9
Jonesboro-Hodge 48, Lakeside 43
Kaplan 47, Lake Arthur 40
Kinder 35, Vinton 8
Lafayette Christian 55, Welsh 3
Lakeshore 55, Salmen 0
Landry/Walker 22, Belle Chasse 20
Loreauville 42, Jeanerette 0
Loyola College Prep 26, Mansfield 14
Mangham 49, Madison 26
Many 56, Bunkie 12
Minden 60, Franklin Parish 26
NDHS 55, Port Barre 0
Newman 45, South Plaquemines 0
North Caddo 42, D’Arbonne Woods 20
Northwest 33, Ville Platte 6
Northwood-Shreveport 42, Red River 21
Oakdale 26, Pickering 7
Oberlin 41, Basile 13
Opelousas Catholic 70, Westminster Christian 0
Ouachita Christian 41, Delta Charter 6
Peabody 45, Leesville 28
Plain Dealing 56, Magnolia School of Excellence 0
Ponchatoula 32, Hammond 26
RHS 40, Washington-Marion 18
Rayville 30, General Trass (Lake Providence) 22
Riverside Academy 36, Country Day 35
Rosepine 38, DeQuincy 21
Rummel 27, Jesuit 0
Sacred Heart 38, North Central 8
Sam Houston 56, Sulphur 19
Scotlandville 60, Denham Springs 14
Shaw 35, H.L. Bourgeois 3
Slidell 34, Northshore 20
South Terrebonne 38, Ellender 6
Southside 49, New Iberia 35
St. Charles 35, W.L. Cohen 0
St. Louis 38, Iowa 12
St. Martinville 37, Crowley 32
St. Mary’s 26, Block 20
St. Paul’s 35, Fontainebleau 0
St. Thomas More 62, North Vermilion 14
Terrebonne 41, Central Lafourche 18
Tioga 50, Bolton 0
Union Parish 35, Wossman 30
Vandebilt Catholic 51, Morgan City 7
Vermilion Catholic 29, Central Catholic 0
West Monroe 21, Ruston 14
Winnfield 32, Lakeview 28
MAIS Class 4A
Quarterfinal
Riverfield 38, Columbia Aca., Miss. 26
Volleyball
Ascension Catholic 3, Westminster 2
Ascension Catholic 25 21 25 22 15
Westminster Christian 21 25 21 25 11
Team leaders: AC: Catherine Rome (24 kills, 16 digs, 2 aces), Kaitlyn Brooks (11 kills), Mackenzie Marroy (9 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces); Miranda Landry (47 assists; Alexia Leonard 27 digs, 3 aces).