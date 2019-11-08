BR.universitybaker.110919.003
University High defenders Walton Roberts (55) and Jaquelin Roy (99) chases Baker High running back Koiey Milton as he runs the ball on Friday night at Baker High.

 PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE

Football

Thursday’s games

LOCAL/AREA

Ascension Catholic 62, St. John 6

St. Michael 42, Belaire 0

STATEWIDE

Alexandria 35, West Ouachita 13

Calvary Baptist 48, Arcadia 8

Carencro 35, Westgate 17

Catholic-New Iberia 48, Franklin 22

De La Salle 42, Thomas Jefferson 0

Haynes Academy 22, Kenner Discovery Health Science 13

Lake Charles College Prep 38, South Beauregard 28

Lincoln Prep 38, Ringgold 20

Logansport 57, Lena Northwood 6

Neville 56, Huntington 6

Oak Grove 55, Cedar Creek 16

Ouachita Parish 38, Pineville 7

St. Frederick Catholic 49, Delhi 6

Sterlington 28, Carroll 0

Teurlings Catholic 35, Northside 12

West St. John 46, St. Martin’s 3

Friday’s games

Class 5A/4A

Catholic 70, Dutchtown 34

Central 20, Live Oak 10

East Ascension 34, St. Amant 7

Istrouma 50, Broadmoor 20

Plaquemine 21, Tara 12

Scotlandville 60, Denham Springs 14

Woodlawn 49, McKinley 33

Zachary 35, Walker 33

Baton Rouge area

Brusly 43, Mentorship 0

Catholic-Pointe Coupee 30, St. Edmund 6

Central Private 43, Thrive Academy 14

Donaldsonville 42, Berwick 18

Dunham 41, Capitol 8

East Feliciana 44, Northeast 8

East Iberville 43, Ascension Christian 6

Episcopal 28, Port Allen 7

Hannan 42, Albany 7

Jewel Sumner 21, Abramson Sci Academy 0

Kentwood 34, Amite 12

Loranger 29, Bogalusa 11

Lutcher 49, Patterson 7

Madison Prep 35, West Feliciana 21

Northlake Christian 31, Springfield 7

Parkview Baptist 54, Glen Oaks 0

Pine 47, Varnado 32

Southern Lab 56, Slaughter Charter 6

St. Helena 34, Independence 18

St. James 38, E.D. White 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 59, Pope John Paul II 8

University 21, Baker 14

STATEWIDE

Acadiana 45, Lafayette 20

Airline 21, Captain Shreve 14

Assumption 34, South Lafourche 7

Barbe 41, Comeaux 20

Benton 18, Natchitoches Central 15

Bossier 48, Beekman 16

Breaux Bridge 28, Livonia 15

Chalmette 20, Riverdale 0

Church Point 52, Pine Prairie 12

Covington 21, Mandeville 14

DeRidder 31, Cecilia 23

Destrehan 23, Hahnville 21

East Beauregard 30, Grand Lake 7

East Jefferson 54, West Jefferson 21

East St. John 21, Thibodaux 14, OT

Easton 50, John F. Kennedry 0

Ecole Classique 41, Ridgewood 12

Erath 24, Abbeville 22

Eunice 21, LaGrange 18

Ferriday 44, Richwood 8

Green Oaks 13, North Webster 6

Gueydan 31, Elton 0

Hamilton Christian 42, Merryville 35

Hanson 27, Covenant Christian 7

Haughton 38, Parkway 14

Haynesville 21, Homer 6

Holy Savior Menard 20, Avoyelles 16

Houma Christian 34, Delcambre 28

Iota 20, Mamou 0

Jennings 32, Westlake 21

John Curtis 36, Brother Martin 3

John Ehret 14, Higgins 9

Jonesboro-Hodge 48, Lakeside 43

Kaplan 47, Lake Arthur 40

Kinder 35, Vinton 8

Lafayette Christian 55, Welsh 3

Lakeshore 55, Salmen 0

Landry/Walker 22, Belle Chasse 20

Loreauville 42, Jeanerette 0

Loyola College Prep 26, Mansfield 14

Mangham 49, Madison 26

Many 56, Bunkie 12

Minden 60, Franklin Parish 26

NDHS 55, Port Barre 0

Newman 45, South Plaquemines 0

North Caddo 42, D’Arbonne Woods 20

Northwest 33, Ville Platte 6

Northwood-Shreveport 42, Red River 21

Oakdale 26, Pickering 7

Oberlin 41, Basile 13

Opelousas Catholic 70, Westminster Christian 0

Ouachita Christian 41, Delta Charter 6

Peabody 45, Leesville 28

Plain Dealing 56, Magnolia School of Excellence 0

Ponchatoula 32, Hammond 26

RHS 40, Washington-Marion 18

Rayville 30, General Trass (Lake Providence) 22

Riverside Academy 36, Country Day 35

Rosepine 38, DeQuincy 21

Rummel 27, Jesuit 0

Sacred Heart 38, North Central 8

Sam Houston 56, Sulphur 19

Scotlandville 60, Denham Springs 14

Shaw 35, H.L. Bourgeois 3

Slidell 34, Northshore 20

South Terrebonne 38, Ellender 6

Southside 49, New Iberia 35

St. Charles 35, W.L. Cohen 0

St. Louis 38, Iowa 12

St. Martinville 37, Crowley 32

St. Mary’s 26, Block 20

St. Paul’s 35, Fontainebleau 0

St. Thomas More 62, North Vermilion 14

Terrebonne 41, Central Lafourche 18

Tioga 50, Bolton 0

Union Parish 35, Wossman 30

Vandebilt Catholic 51, Morgan City 7

Vermilion Catholic 29, Central Catholic 0

West Monroe 21, Ruston 14

Winnfield 32, Lakeview 28

MAIS Class 4A

Quarterfinal

Riverfield 38, Columbia Aca., Miss. 26

Volleyball

Ascension Catholic 3, Westminster 2

Ascension Catholic 25 21 25 22 15

Westminster Christian 21 25 21 25 11

Team leaders: AC: Catherine Rome (24 kills, 16 digs, 2 aces), Kaitlyn Brooks (11 kills), Mackenzie Marroy (9 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces); Miranda Landry (47 assists; Alexia Leonard 27 digs, 3 aces).

