Is it possible to overlook a guy who rushed for just under 1,000 yards and scored 15 touchdowns a year ago? It could happen in Baton Rouge’s powerful new District 4-5A.
Which is why Central’s Glen Cage enters the season with no delusions of grandeur. An unconventional path to football helped make Cage OK with the blue collar notion of staying close to the ground and under the radar.
“I want to help my team win,” Cage said. “Everybody says it … but I do have confidence in my team. We believe in each other and we keep working hard. We will see how far that takes us.”
Kaleb Jackson, an LSU commitment, joins 4-5A as his Liberty squad moves up to Class 5A for the first time. Jackson was the Baton Rouge area’s top rusher a year ago and helped lead the Patriots to the Division II semifinals.
Jackson will grab plenty of attention. Catholic High’s Barry Remo II and Zachary’s Cam Stewart are among the other RBs to watch too.
Cage is content to work and challenge, regardless of who might be watching. He proved that point as the ultimate football rookie. Cage never played football before his freshman year.
The nephew of former Glen Oaks basketball star Troy Cage was locked into the “family business” through middle school. When he joined the football team, Cage was assigned to the scout team.
It was a learning experience. But soon enough, Cage turned it into something else, a point Central defensive coordinator Ken Hilton explains.
“Let me tell you this … we had a hard time stopping him,” Hilton said. “You could see the athleticism. He was a raw talent.
“But more than anything else, he was so hard to tackle. There were times when he gave us fits out there. And he was learning the position and the game.”
Ironically, Cage’s first football season also coincided with the end of his basketball journey.
“I didn’t make the basketball team that year,” Cage said. “From then on, I focused on football. My family has supported me all the way.
“My uncle (Troy Cage) has done a lot to boost my confidence when it comes to football. He always wants to make sure I don’t get discouraged or give up. He tells me to keep working.”
The 5-foot-9, 210-pound Cage took all that encouragement and ran with it. He worked his way into the varsity rotation as a sophomore.
After a solid junior season Cage wanted to do more. So, he joined the Central track team and ran sprints for the first time. That experience helped lower his 40-yard dash time by one-tenth of a second and into the 4.5 neighborhood.
“I had to learn how to find the holes to run through and how to make adjustments,” Cage said. “I keep working on that. I knew I needed to get faster and track really helped me.”
Can the combination of Cage’s skill, improved speed and three returning starters on the offensive line be a winner for the Wildcats as they look to carve a niche in 4-5A? First-year wide receivers coach Robbie Yellott thinks so.
“When I coached against Central, you had to game plan for Glen,” Yellott said. “He’s a weapon.”