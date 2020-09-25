Wordsmiths can argue about whether it is proper to say adversity, opportunity or necessity is the mother of invention. For longtime colleagues Mike Janis and Ryan Serpas, it is a combination of all three.
It is also why their teams, Livingston Parish rivals Albany and Springfield, will play each other at Class 5A Walker High School to open their football season Thursday night.
“Ryan was the one who suggested it,” said Janis, Albany’s coach. “Walker has a bigger stadium, is located in the middle of our parish and it’s not that far from us. This is a big rivalry for both schools.
“We know we can get more fans in at Walker than we can at our stadiums with the 25% limit on attendance. Plus, they have a track where the cheerleaders can stand and a place to put our band down on the field. Hopefully, we can make a little money and we get to play on artificial turf. You’ve got to like all that.”
Class 3A Albany and 2A Springfield likely won’t be the last teams to find a way to expand attendance possibilities under the 25% limit imposed through Phase 3 of Louisiana’s coronavirus pandemic reopening.
“This is a game people talk about weeks before we play it,” Springfield’s Serpas said. “With the cheerleaders there and more fans, it will be closer to a normal game. I think this is good for both schools, and I assume other schools will probably do something like it.”
Janis is a former Springfield assistant coach. Serpas said he and Janis often talk to each other daily but says this week will be an exception for obvious reasons.
Both coaches said they think their teams can improve on their 2019 seasons, despite missing spring practice and summer 7-on-7 because of COVID-19. Albany was 5-6 and Springfield finished 4-6.
Janis added former Hammond coach Carmon Moore to his staff as offensive coordinator. The Class 3A Hornets return seven starters each on offense and defense, including 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback JJ Doherty, who passed for 1,800 yards and ran for 1,200 a year ago as a sophomore.
The top receiver from a year ago, Rhett Wolfe, is sidelined with a knee injury. Mikey Mchahill returns to lead a group of receivers who Janis worked with Doherty in noncontact drills all summer. Linebacker Justin Coats had 130 tackles in 2019.
“It’s hard to judge exactly where we are because we didn’t have spring or 7-on-7,” Janis said. “Those receivers put in work that I think can pay off for us.”
Meanwhile, Serpas returns six starters on offense and five on defense. Quarterback Bryan Babb and running back Koby Linares lead the offense that will rely on an offensive line with three new starters. Linares rushed for 1,200 yards last season.
Linebacker Arshun Andrews and two-way lineman Jaden Conley are among the other leaders for Springfield.
“We got through our scrimmage with no injuries,” Serpas said. “Everybody is excited to play and ready to go.”