Much has been made of Zachary’s run to the Class 5A football title. The Broncos finished 15-0 — their first undefeated season — and won their fourth title in seven seasons.
To the victor, usually go the spoils. That is the case again for Zachary and Division I champion Catholic High. Zachary quarterback Eli Holstein was voted the Outstanding Offensive Player on the LSWA’s Class 5A all-state team.
The Broncos’ David Brewerton was selected as the Coach of the Year on the squad that features six players from the two schools. All four of those titles Zachary won came under Brewerton.
“It means a lot more to win a championship with a team than any individual honor … I will tell you that,” Holstein said. “Your junior year is usually when the game slows down and you see things and you are confident. I felt that way and as teammates we trusted each other all year and it paid off.”
Holstein completed 204 of 313 passes for 3,228 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions as a junior. He rushed 65 times for 518 yards and 14 more scores.
A Texas A&M commitment, Holstein capped the memorable season with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns in the title game, one rushing and one passing, to help turn a 20-14 halftime deficit into a 28-20 victory.
Ponchatoula star Jacoby Mathews, who helped the Green Wave reach the title game for the first time since 1951, completed the trio of superlatives as Outstanding Defensive Player.
Mathews was an impact player in all three phases for Ponchatoula, including 51 tackles, 14 pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.
He also returned two punts for touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 121 yards and three scores.
Holstein is joined on the team by teammates Charles Robertson (wide receiver), Kameron Hamilton (defensive lineman) and Kylin Jackson (defensive back).
LSU signee Emery Jones earned all-state honors for the second time as an offensive lineman for Catholic. Bears defensive lineman Jermaine Vessell also made the squad.
Holstein was not the only Baton Rouge area junior quarterback recognized on the squad. Woodlawn’s Rickie Collins was designated as the athlete on the team.
The Broncos join West Monroe’s five-year run from 1996 to 2000 and Evangel’s six-year run from 1999 to 2004 as the shortest spans to claim four Class 5A championships.
Brewerton's title-game counterpart, Ponchatoula’s Hank Tierney, Jesuit’s Ryan Manale and Ouachita’s Todd Garvin also were considered for the coaching award.
“It is certainly a humbling experience to be able to go 15-0 and watch our guys battle week in and week out,” Brewerton said. “I know coaches talk about adversity all the time. But being behind in playoff games and watching our guys find ways to come back and win was certainly rewarding.”
LSWA CLASS 5A ALL-STATE FOOTBALL
Offense
Pos Player School Ht. Wt. Cl
WR Charles Robertson Zachary 6-2 190 Sr.
WR Jamaal Levy Barbe 5-9 140 Jr.
WR Kendrick Law Jr. Captain Shreve 6-2 180 Sr.
OL Micah Scheer Ruston 6-3 290 Sr.
OL Emery Jones Catholic 6-5 340 Sr.
OL Joshua Berault Jesuit 6-4 280 Sr.
OL Jayson Montgomery-Scott Brother Martin 6-4 310 Sr.
OL Cam East St. Augustine 6-7 285 Sr.
QB Eli Holstein Zachary 6-5 220 Jr.
RB Dyson Fields Ruston 5-11 185 Jr.
RB Rontavious Richmond Parkway 5-10 190 Sr.
RB Braydon Johnson Ponchatoula 6-0 210 Sr.
PK Abel Peterman Alexandria 5-11 160 Sr.
ATH Rickie Collins Woodlawn 6-3 185 Jr.
Defense
Pos Player School Ht. Wt. Cl
DL Kameron Hamilton Zachary 6-4 275 Sr.
DL Jermaine Vessell Catholic 6-3 210 Sr.
DL Walter Bob Acadiana 6-4 245 Sr.
DL Steven Walker Destrehan 6-2 250 Sr.
LB Carmycah Glass Ouachita 6-4 210 Sr.
LB Chauncey Lee West Monroe 5-9 206 Jr.
LB Jadon Mayfield Ruston 6-1 217 So.
LB Kolaj Cobbins Destrehan 6-4 200 So.
DB Jadais Richard West Monroe 6-2 199 Sr.
DB Kylin Jackson Zachary 6-2 190 Jr.
DB Jacoby Mathews Ponchatoula 6-2 204 Sr.
DB Justin Aaron Natchitoches Central 6-0 175 Sr.
P Kylan Dupre Catholic 6-0 210 Sr.
RS Jadun Colbert Southside 5-10 180 Jr.
OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER: ELI HOLSTEIN, ZACHARY
OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER: JACOBY MATHEWS, PONCHATOULA
COACH OF THE YEAR: DAVID BREWERTON, ZACHARY
Honorable mention
Falon Short, H.L. Bourgeois; Ean Rodrigue, Thibodaux; Will McClain, Barbe; Da’Quan Watts, H.L. Bourgeois; Devian Wilson, Ruston; OL Jayden Woods, Ruston; Jaylon Jones Southside; Wyatt Clement, Thibodaux; Jaylon Lawrence Acadiana; Jaylen Kincaid, Ouachita; Amorion Walker, Ponchatoula; Shelton Sampson Jr., Catholic; Damontrell Osby, Ponchatoula; Braylon Finney, Captain Shreve; Landon Ibieta, Mandeville; Kylon Harris, East St. John; Zavion Thomas, John Ehret; Nate Green, West Monroe; Kaden Moreau, Pineville; Roy Brackins III, Woodlawn-BR; Stayge Bertucci, Chalmette; Jack Larriviere, Jesuit; Jarvis Newton, Alexandria; Caylin Demars, Natchitoches Central; Omiri Wiggins, Acadiana; Connor Wisham, Zachary; Royal Falgout, John Ehret; Torey Lambert, Brother Martin; Dylan Carpenter, St. Amant; Aiden Richard, Acadiana; James Jackson, Natchitoches Central; William Bryant, Destrehan; Preston Hickey, St. Paul’s; Riley Howard, Zachary; J’Mari Monette, Alexandria; Dennis Dougherty, Jesuit; Raymond Thompson, Chalmette; Connor Orgeron, John Curtis; Jerimiah Brown, Acadiana; Jordan Matthews, Woodlawn; Javon Davis, John Curtis; Tyrone Jones, Chalmette; Austin Roberts, Brother Martin; Elijah Winters, Ponchatoula; Javari Sanders, West Monroe.