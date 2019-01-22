Episcopal’s D.J. Morgan had a quiet game for three quarters, but the junior center stepped into the spotlight in the final minutes against Jehovah-Jireh on Tuesday night.
Morgan had two blocked shots and two baskets, both off of offensive rebounds, as the Knights surged past the Warriors 48-43 at Episcopal.
Jehovah-Jireh (26-5) took a 38-37 lead on John-Paul Ricks' fast-break layup with 4:27 left to play. Austin Jemison’s basket put Episcopal back on top for good, but not before Morgan took control in the paint.
Morgan blocked consecutive shots by Timothy Jackson under the basket on the ensuing possession. Morgan added two putback baskets in the closing minutes giving Episcopal (21-4) just enough breathing room.
Ricky Volland, who finished with 17 points, made two free throws, and a steal by Brandon Garrido with 12 seconds left sealed the win for Episcopal.
"It was not greatly executed but both teams played extremely hard,” Episcopal coach Chris Beckman said. “That’s probably the hardest we’ve played all year, especially against a really good team. Jehovah-Jireh is a top-notch team.”
Garrido led Episcopal with 18 points. He and Volland each made three 3-pointers.
Jehovah-Jireh led 13-8 after one quarter, but Episcopal fought back in the second. Volland hit a 3-pointer and Garrido had a steal and four points helping the Knights take a 19-18 lead.
The Warriors responded with a 9-1 run over the final three minutes of the half. Jaron Davis, who scored 18 points, capped the run with a three-point play in the final seconds to give Jehovah-Jireh a 27-20 halftime lead.
Episcopal came out strong in the third quarter behind 3-pointers from Volland and Garrido. Jemison’s drive put the Knights on top 30-29, and Volland added another 3-pointer a defensive stop.
“We were down seven but as hard as we were playing we should have been tied,” Beckman said. “We had to stop giving (Jehovah-Jireh) unforced turnovers. They make you turn it over, but you can’t give them extra possessions with unforced turnovers.”
Jehovah-Jireh got baskets from Ricks and Davis in the fourth quarter as it took a 38-37 lead. The Warriors missed their next five shots from the field, and fell behind for good.
“(Episcopal) had a great game plan. They slowed us down,” Jehovah-Jireh coach Dirk Ricks said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well at all. If you don’t make shots, you can’t win. I thought we played well defensively.”
For the game, the Warriors shot 33 percent from the field (15 for 46), but held Episcopal to 39 percent (17 for 44).