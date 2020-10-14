Each team had objectives. Though University High overcame a slow start to claim a 3-1 nondistrict home volleyball win over Catholic High of Pointe Coupee at home Wednesday night, both teams got something they needed.
“If anything could go wrong, it did in that first set,” U-High coach Bonita Johnson said. “We have an injury and had some players in positions they don’t normally play. That caused some errors.
“In the second and third set we did a much better job of serve-receive and we got more confident. It wasn’t perfect, but we’ll take it.”
The Division IV Cubs (5-6) are looking for wins and a chance to move higher than their No. 22 spot in the LHSAA’s most recent power rankings. U-High won by scores of 14-25, 25-23, 25-20 and 25-19 over the Division V Hornets (7-8), who beefed up their schedule to prepare for the playoffs.
“I think we saw that we need handle our ball-control better and just go with the momentum,” CHSPC coach Meagan Meyers said. “Instead of getting shaken every time the other team makes a big hit, we need to recover, move on and play our game.”
One thing Meyers sought was the chance to go against U-High’s 6-foot-2 Colleen Temple and Elise Doomes (6-0) as a primer for the playoffs. The Hornets are currently a No. 9 in the Division V power ratings.
Catholic-PC held the upper hand in the first set. The New Roads-based Hornets went on a 14-5 run take a commanding 21-10 lead on the way to a 25-14 win.
Blaire Bizette’s kill from the right side closed out the set. She finished with a team-high 10 kills and 22 digs. Anna Vosburg (20 assists, 11 digs) also led the Hornets.
There was little time to celebrate. U-High found a comfort zone and went on a 10-0 run in the second set, fueled by some unforced CHSPC errors.
The Hornets took advantage of some unforced UHS errors and tied it the score at 19-19 on an ace by Rebecca Frey. Ultimately, U-High won 25-23 tied it 1-1.
The trio of Temple (seven kills, six digs), Doomes (eight kills, eight digs) and Ciera Ross (seven kills) got stronger as the match went on.
The final two sets ended with aces. Both times, the serves hit near the middle of the net and bounced just over it on the CHSPC side. Nadia Pereira served the winner in the second set and Kennedi Brooks did the same in the final set.
“We had a talk before the second set,” Doomes said. “We decided to change the mood and just go for it.”