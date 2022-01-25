For the past seven years the pairing of Catholic High and Denham Springs in the same soccer district has produced matchups in which the league’s championship often hangs in the balance.
Because of the state’s redistricting plan that’s sending both teams their separate ways for the next three years, No. 1 Catholic High wrestled away at least a share of the District 3-I title on the way out, taking a hard-fought 1-0 victory Tuesday over No. 10 Denham Springs at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“It’s always a tough game coming here,” Catholic High soccer coach Jonathan Brunet said. “It was very physical.”
Reigning Division I state champion Catholic High (13-0-3, 4-0 in district) broke a scoreless tie in the 71st minute when striker Buster Couhig took a pass from Brennan Breaux on the right side in between the two boxes and scored on a ground shot into the left corner.
It was Couhig’s 15th goal of the season that helped the Bears, who host Baton Rouge High on Friday, win the program’s 28th district championship after their streak of six straight titles ended in last year’s 3-1 loss to Denham Springs.
“The great thing about Buster is he’s a striker and he’s going to take his chances,” said Brunet, whose team has outscored its opposition 18-0 in district play. “His confidence is high. It was a great ball from Brennan and a great finish. The defense played well.”
Denham Springs (10-5-4, 2-1-1) played the final 30 minutes with a one-man advantage when Catholic’s goalkeeper Rhett deBlieux was sent off with a red card after a collision outside the 18 with Clay Fontenot of Denham Springs.
The Yellow Jackets’ leading scorer, Axel Agurcia, pushed his 31-yard free kick wide right of the goal.
“Before the red, I thought we were putting pressure on them, getting good looks and then the red amplified that,” said Denham Springs coach Miller Hilliard, whose team lost for the first time since Dec. 7. "We pushed and pushed, kept the numbers up.”
Denham Springs, which outshot Catholic 8-4 in the second half and 10-9 overall, also got a good look from Blaze Restivo, whose 25-yard effort in the 77th minute was wide of the goal.
The Bears’ reserve goalkeeper Jacob Johnson helped preserve his team’s 11th shutout of the season with three saves.
Because of an injury and illness to its top two goalkeepers, Denham Springs gave Tate Fuentes his first career start. The freshman had four of his six saves in a first half where Catholic held a 4-2 edge in shots on goal.
“We left their best player with a chance to counter, and he stuck it in the far corner,” Hilliard said. “He’s a really class player. It’s an opportunity you don’t want to give.”