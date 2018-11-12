NATCHITOCHES — There was rain and wind. Episcopal and Runnels brought a special brand of fire to the LHSAA Cross Country meet Monday.
The Knights predictably won their 23rd Class 2A boys title in a row. The Episcopal and Runnels girls team provided the surprises by running away with titles as the two-day meet began at Northwestern State. Races for Class 3A, 4A and 5A begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
“I told them (Episcopal girls) all year we were going to try and win it,” Episcopal coach Claney Duplechin said. “I knew it would be hard, but I thought if we went for it, we could get on the podium.
“They really went for it and as I watched, I realized we could win it. I am so impressed with them and the boys, who also competed so well.”
Rain, falling temperatures and a mud-laden course were not conducive to fast three-mile times, but the competitiveness remained high.
“This is amazing. We never lost sight of the goal all year,” Runnels coach Julie Fink said. “This is what these girls have been working toward since last year when they lost by one point to (Episcopal School of Acadiana). They did it as a group. … It was we before me. I am so very proud.”
Episcopal’s James Christian (2A boys), the Knights’ Adele Broussard (2A girls) and Annie Fink of Runnels (B girls) were all individual champions.
Another local team, Jehovah-Jireh, started the day with its second straight runner-up finish in Class C boys with 82 points. Covington-based Christ Episcopal swept the Class C girls and boys titles. Cedar Creek did likewise in 1A and at the end of the day Episcopal also had two titles.
Episcopal School of Acadiana won the Class B boys title for the fifth straight year. ESA’s low score of 27 was well ahead of Runnels at 82. Oliver Nickel of ESA won the individual title.
Fink, the daughter of the Runnels coach, took the lead early and listed intently to her coaches. So did the other Raiders as all five runners placed in the top 10 for a low score of 28. ESA finished with 36 points and placed all five of its runners in the top 15. Fink finished in 21.29.
“I knew I had to go up the last hills real hard,” Annie Fink said. “When I was coming down the last hill I let it all out and finished. I was running for my team today.”
Christian was confident throughout the race despite the weather conditions and finished in 18:13. Like his coach, Christian does not like to talk about the Knights nation-best streak of 23 state titles in a row or that EHS has won 32 titles in 34 years.
“I tried to hold pace because after I took the lead around the mile mark because I knew the other guys would move up,” Christian said. “It is an incredible thing to be part of something like this.”
The Knights workman-like effort included placing four runners in the top 10 to finish at 39 points, ahead of Alexandria-based Menard at 82.
Broussard has been a middle distance runner. She grabbed the lead early and ran the day’s fastest girls time of 21:03 in the past eight races. Episcopal's Mary Katharine Underwood was second.
Class 2A favorite Menard ran without top runner Claire Vaughn, who was sidelined by mononucleosis. Episcopal seized the opening. No. 5 runner Bethany Reid placed 18th and ahead of Menard’s fifth runner.
The result? Episcopal finished with 44 and Menard was at 50.
“We’ve been working really hard this season, and it is nice to see our team succeed,” Broussard said.