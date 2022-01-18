A second-half charge pushed Zachary to a strong home-court victory during Tuesday’s 72-59 win.
The Bears managed to take a two-point lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to a pair of 3-pointers by Tate McCurry, but the Broncos relied heavily on the high-scoring backcourt duo of Jordan Decuir and Kaleb Huggins to make up the lost ground in the second quarter.
With heavy on-ball pressure from halfcourt, the Broncos forced Catholic’s backcourt into risky passes and subpar shot attempts in the second quarter and kept the foot on the gas offensively. Facing a 23-point second quarter by Zachary, the Bears struggled to play lockdown defense inside the 3-point arc, allowing 10-points from Decuir on five field goals.
Leading by just a point coming out of halftime, the Broncos brought a renewed energy on offense, spearheaded by Brandon Rodgers-Hardy and Huggins, who combined for 10 in the third quarter. Zachary regained control of the driver’s seat almost immediately, scoring 21 in the third quarter and putting the game safely out of reach.
Despite McCurry’s hot shooting from the corner, which saw him drain four 3-pointers, the Bears struggled to find consistent production throughout the rest of the starting lineup, as Dennis Hebert and Nico Jones were kept largely in check by the Broncos’ suffocating defense.
The fourth quarter saw Zachary maintain the same defensive intensity, with guard Jalen Bolden pressing the ball handler in desperation plays with the clock winding down. Forced to shoot or turn it over, the Bears only managed nine points in the fourth quarter.
The Broncos were led by Decuir with 20, followed by Huggins with 19. McCurry had 25 for Catholic, while Hebert was the only other Bear to finish in double digits with 10.