Catholic High coach Gabe Fertitta didn’t feel like his defense “had a lot of good attempts at tackles” and didn’t make enough plays during the Bears’ scrimmage last week and wanted to see an improvement in the jamboree matchup with Walker on Friday night.
The defense wasted little time answering the coach’s call.
The Bears forced four turnovers in Walker’s first 12 plays from scrimmage, setting the tone for a 42-12 win over the Wildcats at Memorial Stadium in the final tune-up for both teams before regular-season play.
“We challenged our defense after the scrimmage to get after the ball and I think they did a fantastic job of that,” said Fertitta. “And when you start that way on defense, it gives the offense a lot of confidence and momentum and opens things up for you as well”
The Bears defense started the scoring on the third play of the game.
On third-and-6 from the Walker 24, Bear linebacker Austin LeBlanc blasted through the Wildcats' line and put a hard hit on quarterback Ethan McMasters, causing a fumble. Hayden Shaheen picked up the loose ball at the 12-yard line and ran untouched into the end zone. Kylan Dupre added the extra point and Catholic led 7-0 just one minute into the game.
Walker’s next possession lasted only one play as the Bears forced another fumble.
Brian Thomas caught a pass from McMasters on the left sideline, where he was met by several defenders and stripped of the ball.
The Bears recovered at the Walker 28-yard line and needed just four plays to add another score.
Back-up quarterback Landon O’Connor scampered into the end zone from 5 yards out to cap a quick four-play drive and the Bears led 14-0 just under three minutes into the game.
“They (Catholic) don’t need a lot of help, and we gave them a lot,” first-year Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said of the Wildcats’ rough start.
“It just never had that feeling that we could stop the bleeding. It just took us too long to get going in a positive direction”
The Bears led 28-0 at halftime (the game that consisted of two 12-minute halves) and held the Wildcats to -11 yards of total offense in the half.
The final 10 minutes of the game yielded some positives for Walker.
Brian Thomas returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown two minutes into the half and McMasters led an impressive 11-play, 78-yard drive that led to a score with just over three minutes remaining.
On the touchdown drive, McMasters completed 5 of 7 passes for 56 yards.
“I thought it was important for us at this stage of the season to come back and show a little toughness and keep competing,” Mahaffey said. “Ethan took some shots tonight and he will be sore, but for him to stand in there and execute the offense was really impressive.”
Both teams open regular-season play at home next week. Catholic entertains Parkview Baptist at Memorial Stadium on Thursday while Walker hosts Madison Prep on Friday.